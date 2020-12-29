Egyptian court sentences former student to 3 years in #MeToo case

CAIRO (AP) – An Egyptian court on Tuesday recognized a former student at an elite university for sexual misconduct and sentenced him to three years in prison, the first sentence in a case that has fueled the #MeToo movement in the most populous country in the Arab world. .

The Cairo Economic Court convicted Ahmed Bassam Zaki, a former student of the American University in Cairo, of blackmail and sexual harassment of two women.

Zaki is being tried separately in a criminal court for rape and attempted rape of three other women who were minors at the time of the alleged crimes, according to court documents. In addition, he faces drug possession charges.

Tuesday’s verdict can be appealed to a higher court.

The former student was arrested in July after allegations against him surfaced on social media, leading to a storm of criticism. The #MeToo movement aims to empower those involved in sexual misconduct and those who cover it up.

Several attempts by the Associated Press at the time to contact Zaki’s family and his lawyer failed.

According to accusations posted on social media, Zaki is tapping into the pool of mutual friends on Facebook, online groups or school clubs, which women could target.

He started with flattery, then pressured women and girls to share intimate photos that he then blackmailed them with if they didn’t have sex with him, according to the charges. In some cases, he threatened to send compromising photos to members of his family.

Zaki came from a wealthy family and studied at the American International School, one of Egypt’s most expensive private high schools, and the American University in Cairo. AUC officials said he left the university in 2018.

Zaki’s case, activists say, shows that misogyny transcends Egypt’s austere class lines. Many people in Egypt have already described sexual harassment as a problem of poor urban youth.

Sexual assault and harassment are deep-rooted issues in Egypt, where victims also have to grapple with the undercurrent of a conservative culture that typically links female chastity to a family’s reputation. In the courts, the burden of proof rests heavily on the victims of such crimes.

The allegations against the former student were collected by the Instagram account @assaultpolice. Since then, the narrative has played a pivotal role in revealing an alleged gang rape that has rocked Egyptian society in recent weeks.

Allegations of sexual misconduct have also been made against several human rights activists and prominent journalists, but these allegations have not been brought to court.