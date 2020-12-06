Egyptian court confirms assets freeze for 3 human rights defenders

CAIRO (AP) – An Egyptian court on Sunday upheld the prosecutor’s decision to freeze the assets of three workers from one of the country’s largest human rights groups.

The three human rights defenders were released on Thursday after being arrested last month and slapped on terrorism-related charges. Their release came after an international outcry over the government’s crackdown on one of the last remaining rights groups in Egypt.

The Egyptian Personal Rights Initiative tweeted on Sunday that a Cairo court dealing with terrorism-related cases ordered a temporary freeze of “all personal property and property” of the three members, including its executive director Gasser Abdel-Razek.

He said the court’s decision came “without hearing oral arguments or allowing defense lawyers to even read the freezing order.” The ruling apparently did not cover the assets of the EIPR as a whole, he said.

The arrests of Abdel-Razek, as well as EIPR director of criminal justice Karim Ennarah and administrative director Mohammed Basheer, came after the organization hosted foreign diplomats in 13 Western countries to discuss the situation of human rights in Egypt. The three were released pending an investigation into charges of belonging to a terrorist group and spreading false information.

A researcher from the group arrested in February, Patrick Zaki, was awaiting a court decision on Sunday to extend his detention, said Hossam Bahgat, who founded the organization 18 years ago and returned as interim chief afterwards. the arrest of Abdel-Razek. Bahgat’s strengths are also frozen and he is prohibited from traveling abroad.

Egypt under President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi oversaw the heaviest crackdown on dissent in the country’s modern history. Officials have targeted not only Islamist political opponents, but also pro-democracy activists, journalists and online critics.

Egypt is an ally of the United States with deep economic ties with European countries.

The latest crackdown on the EIPR has sounded alarm bells in many parts of the world. The United Nations, some foreign governments, international rights groups, politicians and celebrities – including actors Emma Thompson and Scarlett Johansson – have called for the release of the three.

Their release came before the visit of el-Sisi to France, a major supplier of arms to Egypt. El-Sissi arrived in Paris on Sunday and is expected to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, who has faced calls from human rights groups to pressure the Egyptian leader to release the three activists and others.