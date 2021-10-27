EgyptAir flight to Moscow returns after threat message

CAIRO (AP) – An EgyptAir flight to Moscow returned to the Egyptian capital shortly after takeoff on Wednesday after a threat message was found on board, authorities said.

A statement from the flagship Egyptian airline said flight MS728 returned safely to Cairo International Airport some 22 minutes after takeoff. The flight was heading to the Russian capital, he said.

Quoting an anonymous official, the statement said the written message was found on an Airbus A220-300 seat. He did not specify the content of the message.

EgyptAir said it was not immediately clear who wrote the message and that “all necessary steps were being taken.”

All flights between Moscow and Cairo were suspended for 2.5 years after the local branch of the Islamic State group shot down a plane over Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula in October 2015, shortly after the plane took off. from the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh on the Red Sea. .

Flights between the two capitals resumed in April 2018 after Egypt tightened security at Cairo International Airport. But Russia did not allow the resumption of flights between its territory and the resorts of Sinai on the Red Sea until August, after a hiatus of almost six years.