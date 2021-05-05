World
Egypt to Covid 3rd wave cancels end of Ramzan festivities – Times of India
CAIRO: Egypt Wednesday announced the partial closure of shopping malls and restaurants and canceled festivities for Muslim holidays in Eid al-Fitr to curb the rise in coronavirus cases.
The closure of cafes, malls and restaurants from 9 p.m. will take effect from Thursday to May 21.
Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli told a televised press conference that Egypt was in a “third wave” of the Covid-19 pandemic, urging citizens to follow health guidelines and sign up for vaccinations.
Egypt, the most populous Arab country, has recorded nearly 232,000 positive cases including more than 13,000 deaths.
“You have a responsibility not only for yourself but also for your family,” he said, surrounded by Minister of Health Hala Zayed and other senior officials.
“We are at a critical stage,” he said.
The government announced the Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of the Muslim fasting month from dawn to dusk Ramzan, will take place from May 12 to 16.
Madbouli said beaches, parks and recreation facilities will be completely closed during the five-day vacation.
No concerts or large parties such as weddings will be allowed, he added.
Devotees will be allowed to perform Eid prayers at designated mosques where regular weekly Friday prayers are held.
Madbouli said around 1.7 million people have been fined in recent months for not wearing face masks and hundreds of thousands of shisha (water pipes) have been seized from cafes.
Egypt is due to receive a total of 4.9 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine in May, according to the cabinet.
