Egypt, Sudan conclude war games amid Ethiopia dam dispute

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema is included in the France squad for the European Championship in a surprise move from coach Didier Deschamps after the pair resolve their differences. Benzema, who has scored 29 goals in all competitions for Real this season, has not played for the Blues since 2015 after a blackmail scandal for which he faces trial in October. He also said in 2016 that Deschamps “bowed to pressure from a racist part of France” by letting the forward out of the European squad that year. Benzema, 33, who has 27 goals in 81 games for France, is part of the 26-man squad alongside forwards Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Kingsley Coman, Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele, Wissam Ben Yedder and Marcus Thuram . Manchester United’s Anthony Martial was not in the squad, Deschamps said as he was not physically ready. The forward suffered a knee problem during a World Cup qualifier with Kazakhstan in March and has just returned to training with his club. While Deschamps had not chosen Benzema since October 2015 and said he would “never” forget his words, the France coach had never declared that he would not recall him again. “I don’t have the capacity, nobody does, to go back and change anything. The most important thing is today and tomorrow. There have been some important steps, one of which is very important, ”Deschamps said of Benzema. The striker was recently named best French player in a foreign league by the union of French professional footballers. “We saw each other. We had a long discussion,” added Deschamps. “After that, I had a long thought to come to this decision. I will not reveal a word of the discussion, this is only our business. I needed it, he needed it. have already been confronted with difficult situations, I have always put my personal case aside. The France team does not belong to me, although I am well aware that the responsibility I have is important because of the choices I have to make. “Benzema wrote on Twitter:” So proud of my return to the team from France and the trust placed in me. Thank you to my family, my friends, my club, to you … and to all those who have always supported me and given me strength every day. playing time at Chelsea. The two players were at odds, with Benzema saying on Instagram last year: “You can’t compare karting and Formula 1, and I’m nice.” Deschamps created another surprise by choosing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. French team Euro 2021 Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Mike Maignan (Losc), Steve Mandanda (Marseille) Defenders: Lucas Digne (Everton), Leo Dubois (Lyon), Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG) , Jules Kounde (Seville), Clément Lenglet (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid), Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) Midfielder: N’Golo Kante (Chelsea), Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid) , Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Mun ich) Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) France Euro 2021 matches France vs Germany – Tuesday June 14, 8 p.m. (Munich) Hungary vs France – Saturday June 19, 2 p.m. (Budapest) Portugal vs France – Wednesday June 23, 8 p.m. (Budapest) Last class ent of group F