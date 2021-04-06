Egypt says last round of talks on Ethiopia’s dam failure

CAIRO (AP) – Egypt’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the latest round of negotiations over Ethiopia’s massive dam project had not progressed after Addis Abba rejected a Sudanese proposal to include international mediators.

Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said Ethiopia rejects the United States, the European Union, the United Nations and the African Union playing a role in overseeing the negotiations.

Ethiopian officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hafez said Ethiopia had also rejected an Egyptian proposal to resume talks with the African Union playing a mediating role, as it has played in previous talks.

The negotiations, which were held in Kinshasa, Congo, were concluded on Tuesday without an agreement being reached, according to a statement released after their completion.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, the current president of the African Union, declared that “the Nile must remain a fertile source of life and shared prosperity”.

The years-long dispute over a giant dam Ethiopia is building on the Nile’s main tributary centers on the speed at which a planned reservoir is filled behind the dam.

The method of its annual replenishment and the quantity of water discharged by Ethiopia downstream in the event of a drought lasting several years are also in question. Another point of divergence is how the three countries would settle any future disputes.

Egypt and Sudan want a legally binding agreement on the filling and operation of the dam, while Ethiopia is insisting on guidelines.

The talks in Kinshasa came days after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi declared his country’s share of the Nile waters “untouchable” – a stern warning apparently to Ethiopia, which is preparing for another stage of filling the dam later this year.

Egypt is a predominantly desert country that depends on the Nile for almost all of its water needs. He fears that rapid filling will drastically reduce the flow of the Nile, with potentially serious effects on his agriculture and other sectors.

Ethiopia says the $ 5 billion dam is essential, arguing that the vast majority of its population lacks electricity. The dam will generate more than 6,400 megawatts of electricity, a significant increase in the country’s current production of 4,000 megawatts.

Associated Press editor Jean Yves Kamale in Kinshasa, Congo, contributed.