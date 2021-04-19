World
Egypt says 11 dead in train crash north of Cairo
CAIRO: A passenger train derailed on Sunday north of Cairo, killing at least 11 people, Egyptian authorities said. It was the last of several train accidents to hit the country in recent years.
Four cars left the tracks in the town of Banha, Qalyubia province, just outside Cairo, the railway authority said in a statement. Videos on social media showed cars overturned and passengers escaping to safety along the tracks.
The train was going to the city of Mansoura in the Nile Delta from the Egyptian capital, the statement said.
the The ministry of health said in a statement that in addition to the dead, at least 98 people were injured, most with broken bones, cuts and bruises.
At least 60 ambulances were dispatched to the scene and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals, the ministry added.
Rescue teams could be seen searching for survivors and removing derailed cars. The cause of the train derailment was not immediately clear. Prosecutors said they were investigating the causes of the crash.
State daily Ahram reported that authorities had arrested at least 10 railway officials, including the train driver and his assistant, pending an investigation into the accident.
At Banha University Hospital, people lined up to donate blood to the crash victims. Families were also present looking for loved ones who had traveled on the train.
“We were surprised by the increased tension,” said Tarek Gomaa, one of the injured. “We ended up on top of each other.”
Sunday’s train crash came three weeks after two passenger trains collided in Sohag province, killing at least 18 people and injuring 200 others, including children.
Prosecutors said they found gross negligence by railroad workers to be behind the fatal March 25 crash, which sparked public outcry across the country.
Wrecks and train accidents are common Egypt, where the rail system has a history of poorly maintained equipment and poor management. The government claims to have launched a major renovation and modernization initiative. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said in March 2018 that the government needed around 250 billion Egyptian pounds, or $ 14.1 billion, to overhaul the dilapidated rail system.
Hundreds of train accidents are reported each year. In February 2019, an unmanned locomotive crashed into a barrier inside Cairo’s Ramses main station, causing a massive explosion and fire that killed at least 25 people. This accident prompted the then Minister of Transport to resign.
In August 2017, two passenger trains collided just outside the Mediterranean port city of Alexandria, killing 43 people. In 2016, at least 51 people were killed when two commuter trains collided near Cairo.
Egypt’s deadliest train crash occurred in 2002, when more than 300 people were killed after a fire broke out on an overnight train traveling from Cairo to southern Egypt.
