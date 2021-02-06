Egypt releases Al-Jazeera journalist detained since 2016

CAIRO (AP) – Egyptian authorities released an Al-Jazeera journalist on Saturday after more than four years in detention, his family’s lawyer said.

Mahmoud Hussein walked out of a police station on Saturday afternoon, days after a court ordered his release on parole pending investigations into charges of publishing false information and belonging to a banned group said lawyer Gamal Eid.

The lawyer said Hussein will have to report to a nearby police station twice a week.

The journalist’s daughter, el-Zahraa Hussein, confirmed the news in a Facebook message, claiming her father had arrived at the house. Al-Jazeera has also signaled his release.

Hussein, an Egyptian working for the Qatar-based satellite network, was arrested at Cairo airport in December 2016, as he arrived on a family vacation from Doha, the network said.

Since the 2013 ouster of Muslim Brotherhood President Mohamed Morsi, Egyptian authorities and pro-government media have portrayed the Al-Jazeera network as Egypt’s national enemy for its sympathy with Islamists, especially the group. banned from the Muslim Brotherhood.

The network, particularly its Arab service, and its staff have been involved in the wider political divide between Cairo and Doha. Egyptian authorities have blocked Al-Jazeera’s news website since 2017, along with dozens of other news sites deemed too critical of the government.

Hussein’s release came a month after Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain ended their dispute with Qatar, which began in 2017 and included the four countries severing diplomatic ties and economic with Qatar, rich in energy.

The four countries accused Qatar of drawing closer to Iran and funding extremist groups in the region. Doha has denied the charges. Al-Jazeera was at the center of the conflict. The four countries demanded its closure among other measures, which Qatar rejected.

Egypt ranks at the bottom of the press freedom indices. He is third on the list of the world’s top jailers of journalists, behind China and Turkey, according to a report by the Committee to Protect Journalists released earlier in December.

Authorities have launched a sweeping crackdown on dissent in recent years, imprisoning thousands of people, mostly Islamist supporters of Morsi, but also a number of well-known secular activists.