Egypt receives second vaccine shipment as gift from China

CAIRO (AP) – Egypt on Saturday received a second shipment of coronavirus vaccine donated by China, officials said, as the Arab country tries to speed up its vaccination campaign.

The shipment of 300,000 doses of the vaccine manufactured by Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm arrived Saturday at Cairo international airport, according to the Ministry of Health.

Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement that the shipment was a gift from China intended to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the fight against the virus.

Egypt is one of dozens of countries that depend on China to help save them from the COVID-19 pandemic, which is part of Beijing vaccine diplomacy campaign it was a surprising success.

He said the Egyptian Medicines Authority would test the shipment before using it to immunize health workers and the elderly as part of a government-launched vaccination campaign in January.

Egypt had previously received 350,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine as well as a shipment of 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The country has approved the emergency use of both vaccines.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said last month that his country needs at least 70 million coronavirus vaccines to immunize 30 to 35 million people.

The Egyptian government has reserved 100 million doses of the vaccine, including 40 million doses of COVAX, an international initiative to distribute vaccines to middle and low-income countries, according to Health Minister Hala Zayed.

Egypt, the most populous country in the Arab world with more than 100 million people, has reported more than 194,127 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 11,512 deaths.

The actual number of COVID-19 cases, like elsewhere in the world, is believed to be much higher, in part due to limited testing.