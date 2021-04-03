World
Egypt prepares for Pharaohs’ Golden Parade – Times of India
CAIRO: The mummified remains of 22 Egyptian pharaohs, including the most powerful former queen, will be paraded through the streets of Cairo on Saturday, in a procession to a new resting place.
Under the watchful eyes by security forces, the mummies will be moved seven kilometers (four miles) through the capital from the iconic Egyptian Museum, where most have resided undisturbed for over a century, to the New National Museum of Egyptian Civilization.
Nicknamed the Pharaohs Golden Parade, the 18 kings and four queens will travel in order, the oldest first, each aboard a separate float decorated in the ancient Egyptian style.
The Interior Ministry said pedestrians and vehicles would be banned from entering Tahrir Square, the site of the current museum, and other sections of the parade route, before the start of 6:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. GMT).
“The whole world will be watching,” said Egyptian archaeologist and former Minister of Antiquities Zahi Hawass, who will comment on the event live on state television.
“This is an important 40 minutes in the life of the city of Cairo.”
Seqenenre Tao II, “the Brave”, who reigned over southern Egypt some 1600 BC, will be on the first chariot, while Ramses IX, who reigned in the 12th century BC, will be on the first chariot. ‘back.
Ramses II and Queen Hatshepsut, the most powerful female pharaoh, will also make the trip.
Emblazoned with the name of their assigned ruler, the golden cars will be fitted with shock absorbers for travel, so that none of the precious cargoes are accidentally disturbed.
Discovered near Luxor from 1881, most of the mummies have been in the Egyptian Museum since the early 1900s.
Fascinating new details about the life of the pharaohs still emerge.
A recent high-tech study of Seqenenre Tao II, involving CT scans and 3D images of his hands and long-studied skull fractures, indicated that he was likely killed in a post-battle execution ceremony.
For their procession through the streets of Cairo, the mummies will be in special containers filled with nitrogen, under conditions similar to their usual windows.
The mummies will be presented individually at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, in an environment reminiscent of underground graves.
They will be marked with a brief biography and, in some cases, copies of CT scans.
Upon their arrival, they will occupy “slightly upgraded checkouts,” said Salima Ikram |, professor of Egyptology at the American University in Cairo.
“Temperature and humidity control will be even better than it was in the old museum,” added Ikram, a mummification specialist.
The relocation of the mummies “marks the end of many works aimed at improving their conservation and display”, declared the Director-General of UNESCO. Audrey Azoulay.
“It arouses emotions that go far beyond simply moving a collection – we will see the history of Egyptian civilization unfold before our eyes,” she added.
The National Museum of Egyptian Civilization was completed in 2010, and Hawass said he planned to open it in 2012. But the process was delayed by the Arab Spring revolution of 2011 and the unrest that followed.
The new museum opened its doors to limited exhibitions from 2017 and will fully open its doors on Sunday, before the mummies are on display to the general public from April 18.
In the coming months, the country is expected to inaugurate another new showcase, the Grand Egyptian Museum, near the pyramids of Giza.
It will also house Pharaonic collections, including Tutankhamun’s famous treasure.
Discovered in 1922, the tomb of the young ruler, who briefly took the throne in the 14th century BC, contained treasures including gold and ivory.
A so-called “pharaoh’s curse” emerged following Tutankhamun’s discovery in 1922-23.
One of the main backers of the excavation, Lord Carnarvon, died of blood poisoning months after the tomb was opened, while an early visitor also died abruptly in 1923.
With the planned parade coming just days after several disasters hit Egypt, some inevitably speculated on social media about a new curse brought on by the latest ruling.
The past few days have seen a fatal train collision and building collapse in Cairo, as global headlines have been dominated by the fight to bail out the giant container ship MV Ever Given which has blocked the Suez Canal for nearly of a week.
Under the watchful eyes by security forces, the mummies will be moved seven kilometers (four miles) through the capital from the iconic Egyptian Museum, where most have resided undisturbed for over a century, to the New National Museum of Egyptian Civilization.
Nicknamed the Pharaohs Golden Parade, the 18 kings and four queens will travel in order, the oldest first, each aboard a separate float decorated in the ancient Egyptian style.
The Interior Ministry said pedestrians and vehicles would be banned from entering Tahrir Square, the site of the current museum, and other sections of the parade route, before the start of 6:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. GMT).
“The whole world will be watching,” said Egyptian archaeologist and former Minister of Antiquities Zahi Hawass, who will comment on the event live on state television.
“This is an important 40 minutes in the life of the city of Cairo.”
Seqenenre Tao II, “the Brave”, who reigned over southern Egypt some 1600 BC, will be on the first chariot, while Ramses IX, who reigned in the 12th century BC, will be on the first chariot. ‘back.
Ramses II and Queen Hatshepsut, the most powerful female pharaoh, will also make the trip.
Emblazoned with the name of their assigned ruler, the golden cars will be fitted with shock absorbers for travel, so that none of the precious cargoes are accidentally disturbed.
Discovered near Luxor from 1881, most of the mummies have been in the Egyptian Museum since the early 1900s.
Fascinating new details about the life of the pharaohs still emerge.
A recent high-tech study of Seqenenre Tao II, involving CT scans and 3D images of his hands and long-studied skull fractures, indicated that he was likely killed in a post-battle execution ceremony.
For their procession through the streets of Cairo, the mummies will be in special containers filled with nitrogen, under conditions similar to their usual windows.
The mummies will be presented individually at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, in an environment reminiscent of underground graves.
They will be marked with a brief biography and, in some cases, copies of CT scans.
Upon their arrival, they will occupy “slightly upgraded checkouts,” said Salima Ikram |, professor of Egyptology at the American University in Cairo.
“Temperature and humidity control will be even better than it was in the old museum,” added Ikram, a mummification specialist.
The relocation of the mummies “marks the end of many works aimed at improving their conservation and display”, declared the Director-General of UNESCO. Audrey Azoulay.
“It arouses emotions that go far beyond simply moving a collection – we will see the history of Egyptian civilization unfold before our eyes,” she added.
The National Museum of Egyptian Civilization was completed in 2010, and Hawass said he planned to open it in 2012. But the process was delayed by the Arab Spring revolution of 2011 and the unrest that followed.
The new museum opened its doors to limited exhibitions from 2017 and will fully open its doors on Sunday, before the mummies are on display to the general public from April 18.
In the coming months, the country is expected to inaugurate another new showcase, the Grand Egyptian Museum, near the pyramids of Giza.
It will also house Pharaonic collections, including Tutankhamun’s famous treasure.
Discovered in 1922, the tomb of the young ruler, who briefly took the throne in the 14th century BC, contained treasures including gold and ivory.
A so-called “pharaoh’s curse” emerged following Tutankhamun’s discovery in 1922-23.
One of the main backers of the excavation, Lord Carnarvon, died of blood poisoning months after the tomb was opened, while an early visitor also died abruptly in 1923.
With the planned parade coming just days after several disasters hit Egypt, some inevitably speculated on social media about a new curse brought on by the latest ruling.
The past few days have seen a fatal train collision and building collapse in Cairo, as global headlines have been dominated by the fight to bail out the giant container ship MV Ever Given which has blocked the Suez Canal for nearly of a week.
Source link