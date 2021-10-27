Egypt must end state oppression of women and girls

CAIRO, Egypt, October 27 (IPS) – The fate of Egyptian women and girls is delicately at stake as the country continues to have one of the world’s worst records for gender equality. As oppression is often state sanctioned, Egyptian women face daily sexual harassment and other violations of their basic human rights, including institutionalized violence.

Today, African Women’s Rights Defenders (AWRA) and The Five Foundation, the global partnership to end FGM, got together with Equality now, Democracy for the Arab World Now and several prominent voices from the region and beyond, demanding that the Egyptian government take immediate action to remedy this situation.

It must take clear steps to strengthen the rights of women and girls in all areas of life, including ending child marriage and banning articles that perpetuate sexual violence and gender discrimination in the world. text of the laws of the country.

The signatories of a open letter also demand that the Egyptian government enforce laws against female genital mutilation (FGM). With 27.2 million people affected – about 90 percent of the female population – Egypt has one of the largest numbers of FGM survivors in the worldyet the government is not acting effectively.

It is clear that if and when the perpetrators are ultimately arrested and convicted, they are given extremely short and suspended sentences, like when 17-year-old Mayar Mohamed Moussa was killed in 2017 – and a little over a decade ago. ‘one year when another girl, 12 years old. -ans, Nada Hassan Abdel-Maqsoud, died in a private medical clinic in Manfalout.

In 2013, Dr Raslan Fadl, assassin of Soheir al-Batea, 13 years old spent only a few months behind bars in 2016, after having escaped arrest for three years. The anti-FGM law was tightened earlier this year, but we are aware of first-hand reports of clinics in Cairo still openly offering to medicalize this harmful and sometimes deadly practice.

Moreover, women cannot fully claim their fundamental right to bodily autonomy in a state where public laws do not criminalize marital rape Where virginity test. The government has made no effort to tackle domestic violence in Egypt, which has long been tolerated and accepted in society.

Egyptian women and girls have had enough. Over the past two years, they have come forward in unprecedented numbers to break down the fear barrier and reveal heart-wrenching lived experiences of sexual abuse.

Survivors demanded justice and called on the state to help end impunity for perpetrators of sexual harassment. However, their calls for bodily autonomy fell on deaf ears when in January 2021, the Egyptian cabinet proposed a personal status bill that would further deprive women of their basic rights.

Grassroots women’s and human rights activists protested the regressive proposal, which would have given fathers priority over mothers in child care. It would also have enabled fathers to prevent mothers from traveling abroad with their children.

In matters of marriage, a male guardian such as an uncle, father or brother should have signed a marriage contract on behalf of the wife. While this particular bill is now unlikely to pass, the signatories of the open letter want more clarity to ensure it does not reappear in a new format since the law was proposed by the government. as opposed to a representative of a political party.

In Egypt, the Internet remains one of the only public avenues of alternative expression; and yet Egyptian social media influencers who are not affiliated with the state or the ruling elite have been arrested.

Since 2020, authorities have launched a highly abusive campaign against female social media influencers and have prosecuted more than a dozen of them under vague “morality” and “public indecency” laws, accusing them of women to violate “family values”.

When famous influencer Haneen Hossam was acquitted after her arrest, authorities arrested her again in 2021 and charged her with “human trafficking” for simply using social media in a way that questioned patriarchal norms.

Regional and global women’s rights activists familiar with Egypt’s bureaucratic and oppressive history towards women argue that this is a state-sponsored crackdown on master social media influencers by resorting to sexist “morality” accusations that violate women’s rights to freedom of expression, bodily autonomy and non-discrimination. Donors and businesses investing in Egypt should also take note of all these violations against its female population and provide support where absolutely needed – especially to grassroots women activists.

The prosperous, just and peaceful vision that the United Nations and world powers have for “Generation Equality” cannot be realized when the most populous nation in the Arab world grossly undermines its wives and daughters.

Egypt must live up to its role as a beacon of hope and civilization, and the Egyptian government must therefore be held accountable for making the changes necessary to ensure that young girls are free to lead lives of dignity and fulfillment. .

Later this month, Egypt will have a perfect opportunity to do so, when it is invited to participate in a review by the United Nations Committee on the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination in the United Nations. for women (CEDAW).

Egypt’s economic transformation is already underway. It is one of the region’s leaders in terms of attract foreign direct investment, but its potential will never be fully realized until its government allows the female half of its population to be safe, free and able to contribute socially and economically to the future of the country.

Reem Abdellatif is the Director and Chief Operating Officer of the African Women’s Rights Defenders (AWRA) movement. Nimco Ali is CEO of The Five Foundation, The Global Partnership To End FGM.

