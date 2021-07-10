Egypt denies Times report that officials sexually abused women

CAIRO – Egyptian government has denied a report according to the New York Times that women facing the country’s justice system are at risk of sexual abuse during searches by state authorities.

The Times found a dozen women who said they were sexually assaulted by officials in police stations, prisons and hospitals. Experts said anecdotal evidence suggests such incidents occur frequently.

In a press release published on Facebook and Twitter The government on Friday “denied the validity” of the accusations made by the women, saying they were part of an effort “to spread rumors and lies”.

The brief statement from the Home Office, which oversees police and prisons, also said the accusations of “systemic physical violations” against the detainees were false.