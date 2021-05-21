Egypt and Sudan to host joint exercise amid Ethiopia-Nile conflict

CAIRO (AP) – Egyptian military forces arrived in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum ahead of a joint exercise amid mounting tensions with Ethiopia following a decade-long Nile water conflict, Sudanese state news agency reported on Friday.

The dispute centers on the controversial dam Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile, the main tributary of the Nile. Egypt and Sudan want an international agreement to govern how much water Ethiopia discharges downstream, especially during a multi-year drought, fearing that their critical water shares will be affected.

According to the Sudanese national news agency SUNA, the Sudanese and Egyptian forces will organize the maneuvers dubbed “Guardians of the Nile” from the middle of next week to the end of the month aimed at “strengthening bilateral relations and unifying methods to deal with threats which both countries should face. “

The report did not indicate how many soldiers would participate. Besides those who landed at the Khartoum air base, another contingent of soldiers and army vehicles was due to arrive by sea.

Last November, Egyptian and Sudanese commando units and air forces organized the exercise dubbed “Nile Eagles-1” – the first joint military exercises since the ousting of Sudanese autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

Talks with Ethiopia stalled in April; International and regional efforts have since tried to relaunch negotiations over the Ethiopian Renaissance Grand Dam without success.

In March, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi warned that his country’s share of the Nile waters was “untouchable” and that there would be “instability that no one can imagine” in the region if Ethiopia was filling the tank without an international agreement.

Egypt and Sudan say Ethiopia’s plan to add 13.5 billion cubic meters of water in 2021 to the dam reservoir is a threat to them. Cairo and Khartoum called on the United States, the UN and the European Union to help reach a legally binding agreement. The agreement would specify how the dam is operated and filled, based on international law and standards governing transboundary rivers.

Egypt depends on the Nile for more than 90% of its water supplies. Ethiopia says the $ 5 billion dam is essential and the vast majority of its population lacks electricity. Sudan wants Ethiopia to coordinate the operation of the dam to protect its own power generation dams on the Blue Nile.

The Blue Nile meets the White Nile in Khartoum, before winding northward through Egypt into the Mediterranean Sea.