Egypt Adds Leading Activist, Politician to Terrorism Watch List

CAIRO (AP) – An Egyptian court has placed nearly 30 people, including a leading pro-democracy activist and an Islamist politician, on a terrorism watch list on charges of joining the banned Muslim Brotherhood, reported Monday the official journal.

Activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah, politician Abdel-Monaem Abul Fetouh and 26 others have been added to a “terrorism list” for the next five years, according to the report.

Judge Hassan Farid’s ruling last week includes a travel ban and an asset freeze for three years. The decision can be appealed within 60 days.

Abdel-Fattah rose to prominence with the 2011 pro-democracy uprisings that swept across the Middle East and in Egypt, longtime President Hosni Mubarak toppled. For many, his imprisonment three years later – at a time when authorities were imposing draconian laws banning public gatherings and unauthorized demonstrations – was a sign of Egypt’s return to autocratic rule.

Abdel-Fattah was released in March 2019 after five years in prison for participating in a peaceful protest against military trials of civilians. He was arrested again in September last year amid a security crackdown that followed small but rare anti-government protests.

Abul Fetouh, the Islamist politician, was a long-time member of the Muslim Brotherhood but left the group in 2011 and formed the Strong Egypt party. He ran for president in 2012 when Fraternity member Mohammed Morsi won.

Morsi’s rule sowed discord and a year later the military overthrew him and launched a crackdown on his supporters. Since then, pro-government media have insisted that Abul Fetouh’s real sympathies remain with the Brotherhood, which has been designated a terrorist organization.

Authorities arrested Abul Fetouh in February 2018, shortly after returning from a trip to London and before President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was reelected for a second term.

Others added to the list include Mohammed el-Kassas, deputy leader of Abul Fetouh’s party, arrested in 2018; human rights lawyer Mohammed el-Baker, who was arrested in September 2019 while attending the interrogation of Abdel-Fattah by prosecutors, and El-Hassan el-Shater, son of Khairat el-Shater, long regarded as the Brotherhood’s most powerful leader.

The story continues

The Egyptian government under al-Sisi, a general-turned-president, oversaw the heaviest crackdown on dissent in the country’s modern history. Officials have targeted not only Islamist political opponents, but also pro-democracy activists, journalists and online critics.

Earlier this month, authorities arrested three senior officials from the Egyptian Initiative for Human Rights, one of the country’s leading human rights groups, a move that prompted strong criticism from Western governments and the UN Human Rights Office.

The arrests came after high-level ambassadors and diplomats from 13 Western countries met with the IEP earlier this month for talks which the group said “had discussed ways to improve human rights conditions. man in Egypt ”.

Prosecutors on Monday questioned Gasser Abdel Razek, a veteran human rights defender and executive director of the EIPR, the group said.