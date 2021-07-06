Egypt accuses Ethiopia of violating law on controversial dam

While for Ethiopia the dam, pictured here in 2019, is vital, Egypt sees it as a threat to its existence

Egypt has accused Ethiopia of violating international law after receiving notice that Ethiopia’s upstream Nile dam is now filling with water for a second year.

The hydroelectric dam has long been a source of tension in the region.

Egypt, which depends almost entirely on the Nile for its water, sees it as a possible existential threat. Ethiopia says it is vital for its development.

Ten-year negotiations on the dam failed to reach a final agreement.

Recent African Union efforts have stalled and now Egypt and Sudan, which also lie downstream from the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance (Gerd) Dam, have asked the UN Security Council to discuss the question.

They want firm commitments on the timing of the filling as well as on the volume of water the Gerd will release.

Egypt said it was informed by Ethiopia that the second year of infill has started. This happened as the rainy season near the dam site began.

In response, Egyptian Irrigation Minister Mohammed Abdel Ati said he had sent a letter to his Ethiopian counterpart informing him of Egypt’s “categorical rejection of this unilateral measure”, according to a statement.

He also said he was violating a 2015 agreement which stipulated that the development of the dam should be based on “mutual understanding.”

Sudan also received notification from Ethiopia, reports the Bloomberg news agency.

“They sent an absurd letter,” said its chief dam negotiator, Mustafa Hussein.

Foreign ministers of the two countries, who are in New York ahead of Thursday’s Security Council meeting, called Ethiopia’s “unilateral step” … a serious escalation [revealing] Ethiopia’s evil intention “.

“The second fill also violates international laws and standards on the use of transboundary river resources,” they added.

But Ethiopia says it is not deliberately filling the dam. “Filling goes hand in hand with construction,” a senior Ethiopian water ministry official told AFP news agency.

Once fully operational, the Gerd is expected to provide electricity to 65 million Ethiopians. Authorities say it will transform people’s lives and the country’s development.

In a letter to the Security Council on Tuesday, the Ethiopian foreign ministry expressed its irritation at certain diplomatic maneuvers around the dam.

He accused the Arab League, which appears to support Egypt and Sudan, of interference. Ethiopia says this is a problem for the African Union and not for the Arab League.

