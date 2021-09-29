World
Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and US security adviser agree to step up work on Libya: statement – Times of India
CAIRO: Visiting Egyptian President and US National Security Advisor Jake sullivan agreed to intensify international efforts on the occasion of the next elections in Libya during talks at Cairo Wednesday, said a statement from the Egyptian presidency.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi and Sullivan also discussed reconstruction in the Gaza Strip, the Greater Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), bilateral relations and the situations in Tunisia, Syria, Yemen and Iraq, according to the statement.
He made no mention of human rights, which the White House said Tuesday would also be on Sullivan’s visit agenda.
Sullivan arrived in Cairo after trips to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and was accompanied by Brett McGurk, White House coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa.
Regarding Libya, the two sides agreed to strengthen coordination on the withdrawal of foreign forces and the unification of Libyan military institutions, the statement said. Sisi stressed the importance of sticking to a plan to hold elections in December, he added.
The planned poll is part of a United Nations-led effort to reunite Libya after years of conflict and division, but faces profound challenges.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi and Sullivan also discussed reconstruction in the Gaza Strip, the Greater Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), bilateral relations and the situations in Tunisia, Syria, Yemen and Iraq, according to the statement.
He made no mention of human rights, which the White House said Tuesday would also be on Sullivan’s visit agenda.
Sullivan arrived in Cairo after trips to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and was accompanied by Brett McGurk, White House coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa.
Regarding Libya, the two sides agreed to strengthen coordination on the withdrawal of foreign forces and the unification of Libyan military institutions, the statement said. Sisi stressed the importance of sticking to a plan to hold elections in December, he added.
The planned poll is part of a United Nations-led effort to reunite Libya after years of conflict and division, but faces profound challenges.