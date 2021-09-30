Education is “powerful tool” in combating hate speech, says UN chief to online forum

The two day event brings together teachers, youth, civil society organizations, human rights experts, tech and social media companies, and government officials.

Mobilize against hatred

“All over the world, public discourse is swollen, democratic values ​​threatened and social cohesion undermined,The UN chief said, while social media is helping to spread hate speech faster than ever imagined.

“This is particularly alarming when you consider that mass violence never occurs in the absence of hate speech. It is the fuel that allows fires to ignite – and it is a direct threat to our common cause of peace, stability, sustainable development and human dignity.

The Secretary-General underlined the United Nations Strategy and Plan of Action against Hate Speech, which addresses the problem holistically, including the root causes, drivers and impact on victims and societies.

Respect for human rights

He said that since its inception following World War II, the UN has worked to mobilize the world against hatred of all kinds, and to protect and defend human rights, adding that global efforts to combating hate speech must be based on human rights. .

“Our strategy recognizes education as a powerful tool in combating hate speech, thanks to its ability to instill values ​​of respect for human rights and diversity, social justice and gender equality,” as well as providing learners with the critical thinking skills necessary to challenge those who incite hatred, ”he said.

The online forum was organized by the United Nations Educational and Scientific Agency, UNESCO, and the United Nations Office for Genocide Prevention and the Responsibility to Protect.

Contribute to peace

It precedes a world conference of education ministers on October 26 to reach consensus on strengthening educational responses to hate speech and formulating concrete recommendations.

“The United Nations is committed to using education as a tool to fight hate speech. By promoting the provision of quality formal and informal education, we also contribute to inclusion and peace, ”said Alice Wairimu Nderitu, Special Advisor on Genocide Prevention.

“In particular, by amplifying positive messages and messages that raise awareness of the dangers of hatred, division and discrimination, particularly in countries and languages ​​where hatred is most prevalent and at greatest risk of causing offline violence. “