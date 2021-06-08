Education can’t wait Investments transform the lives of children in Somalia

Girls in rural Somalia spend much of their time helping with household chores. But thanks to funding from Education Cannot Wait, many girls can now receive an education. Credit: Save the Children

MOGADISHU, June 8, 2021 (IPS) – Sabah Abdi, 10, from Ali Isse, a small rural village on the border between Somaliland and Ethiopia, performed well in her recent exams, placing third in the general ranking of its local village school of 400 students. Yet it was just three years ago that Sabah was spending her days helping with household chores and herding goats, rather than studying because her herding family couldn’t afford her school fees.

“I am very happy to be among the three best pupils of the village school. I hope to be a doctor and take care of the sick in the village when I grow up, ”Sabah told IPS.

Droughts and food insecurity prevent children in Somaliland from going to school

Recurrent droughts, food insecurity, water shortages, poverty and inequality hamper efforts to get more children in Somaliland into school. Families in this part of Somaliland depend on their livestock for food and basic income, and many move from place to place in search of good rains and pasture.

In July 2019, the government of Somaliland, Education can’t wait (ECW) – the United Nations Global Fund for Education in Emergencies and Protracted Crises – and UNICEF Somaliland have launched a multi-year resilience program to improve access to quality education for children and young people affected by the ongoing crises in Somaliland.

the Somaliland National Primary Net Attendance Rate is estimated at 49 percent for boys and 40 percent for girls. Only 16 percent of internally displaced children and 26 percent of children in rural communities are enrolled in primary school.

If fully funded, ECW’s $ 64 million three-year education program will reach 198,440 (including 50% girls) children at the end of the third year, including 21,780 supported through seed funding from ECW. Currently, 18,946 students – 46% of them girls – have benefited from the program in 69 targeted schools in six regions. Among them, a significant number of out-of-school children, 6,342 (3,074 girls) were educated.

In addition, ECW has also launched two other similar multi-year investments in Puntland and the Somali Federal Government and Member States for amounts of $ 60 million and $ 67.5 million, respectively. All three programs are results-aligned and focus on improving access to free education for the most marginalized children and youth, including pastoral communities.

“The positive impacts of ECW’s multi-year investments in Somalia and the tangible difference we are making with our partners in the lives of Sabah and so many other marginalized girls and boys are heartwarming and inspiring. For the first time, many of these children and youth can learn and thrive in a safe, protective and inclusive environment, ”said Yasmine Sherif, Director of Education Can’t Wait. “Still, there is still a long way to go. I call on strategic donor partners to join our efforts and fully fund all three programs. Together, we can restore hope for a better future for Somalia’s most vulnerable children and youth.

Hani school in Sanaag region, Somalia. Credit: Save the Children

Free education thanks to ECW funding

The primary school that Sabah attends offers free education with support from ECW. This allowed him and other children in this rural community to start learning.

Sabah’s mother Anab Jama said she was now able to babysit her children at the village school while her husband traveled with the animals in search of fresh fodder and water. “I stayed to take care of the children at school. I don’t want them to miss out on free education, ”Jama told IPS.

Last year, ECW funding supported the distribution of educational kits by local partners and the Somaliland Ministry of Education during the COVID-19 lockdown so children can continue their education until the reopening of schools at the end of 2020. The kits included books and solar lights.

“When the pandemic hit Somaliland, we closed the school and sent the children home,” Mohamed Abdi Egal, principal of Ali Isse primary school, told IPS. “We couldn’t offer any other option to further student learning. It’s the biggest disruption we’ve seen. When we resumed in late 2020, we started to maintain social distancing and hand washing. “

“Education is seen as a vital part in the development of the community, but when emergencies like COVID-19 unfold, it shows how it hinders the provision of essential services, including education,” said declared Equal to IPS.

As a result of the funding, 11,052 students, including 4,568 girls, were able to take their centralized grade 8 final exams in Puntland State, Somalia. Credit: Save the Children

Schooling adapted to the needs of pastoral families

One year after the launch of the 2019 program, the number of enrollments of children in the pastoral community has increased significantly – from 12% to 50% due to the design of the program – said Safia Jibril Abdi, education specialist to UNICEF in charge of the management of the program financed by ECW. in Somaliland.

“Education always needs long-term planning. In areas affected by drought, families move and in addition, children do the hard work, such as grazing animals.Girls are at the heart of rural families when it comes to household chores, ”Abdi continued.

“We started afternoon classes at the start of the school year and teachers have been hired. When the education schedule matched the lifestyle of rural families, it has had an impact and is much better for children in rural areas.

The program targeted children aged 10 and over and those who would be able to successfully complete high school within five years within the constraints of their nomadic lifestyle.

Local community members in 15 locations across Somaliland have established education committees to ensure the long-term sustainability of education provision here.

“The aim was to increase children’s access to education in a safe environment. Moreover, the most important thing is to make the project sustainable for the local community, ”Abdi told IPS. “Girls at school have certain needs, like sanitary napkins, which we provide to them. This helps teenage girls not to miss class during their period. “

The UNICEF education specialist said the benefits of the collaborative approach that has seen different actors, including the Ministry of Education, rural communities and civil society organizations, work alongside and with funding from ECW to provide education to children affected by the crisis made the initiative successful.

“It is a sad reality that one in two children in Somaliland does not have the possibility of free education. With the launch of the ECW program, we are now able to reach these marginalized children many of whom are in rural areas and affected by conflict. domains, ”she said.

Meanwhile, Save the Children, an ECW partner working in Puntland state in Somalia, has launched several distance learning initiatives, including downloading online courses to help students continue their education. despite COVID-19 lockdowns.

As a result, 11,052 pupils, including 4,568 girls, were able to sit for the centralized final exams of 8th grade.

“We created an e-learning program under the ECW fund that targeted primary schools in Puntland. Currently 15,604 students, including 6,924 girls, have access to education with the support of ECW in Puntland, ”Ahmed Mohamed Farah, director of the ECW Education Consortium of Save the Children in Puntland, told IPS. , in Somalia.

As an implementing agency of ECW, Save the Children aims to strengthen the Puntland government’s education system and improve its quality by monitoring early school leaving and managing the education system in the four targeted regions in northeastern Somalia.

According to Farah, the ECW funding also paid for the examination fees of 1,000 students from 51 target schools across Somalia.

“Some students from low-income families and those in remote areas were unable to register for their national primary school exams due to registration fees, so we were able to cover their exam fees.

“Six of the top 10 students were girls. That’s the impact, ”Farah said.

