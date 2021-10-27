Education Can’t Wait Calls for Urgent Action on World’s Biggest Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan

Education director can’t wait Yasmine Sherif addresses a virtual press conference from Islamabad airport after leading an all-female delegation to Afghanistan. She called on the world to urgently help fund education in the country she described as being on the brink of economic collapse. Credit: Cecilia Russell / IPS

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 27 (IPS) – Education can’t wait Director Yasmine Sherif urged the world to support their efforts to provide education for children living in Afghanistan – in what she called the “greatest crisis humanitarian “on earth.

“Their education cannot wait. Action cannot wait in all sectors. Funding and funding cannot wait. And our own humanity cannot wait, ”Sherif said during a press briefing from Islamabad airport at the end of an all-female UN delegation to Afghanistan to assess the country’s educational needs.

The ECW mission was a joint effort with UNICEF Afghanistan assess the situation and the capacity of UN agencies and their country-based partners to respond to issues.

Sherif said that to support education efforts in Afghanistan, attention must also be paid to other crises in the country. Afghanistan was threatened with “economic collapse” and on the brink of collapse that would disproportionately impact its citizens. To add to their woes, they were about to enter a devastating winter, and the situation was so dire that the teachers had not been paid.

“About 20 years of development and the gains we’ve made are about to be lost if we don’t take immediate action,” Sherif said. There is an urgent need to provide assistance and continue to implement programs that work directly with affected populations, including communities in the hardest-to-reach areas.

She stressed the need to increase funding for UN agencies, NGOs and regional partners to carry out their work. United Nations agencies such as UNICEF, UNHCR and UNWOMEN can negotiate access for children, especially girls, to school at all levels of education and even pay teachers’ salaries. United Nations field workers based in Afghanistan already have the experience and knowledge to navigate the systems that would allow them to negotiate access.

ECW has already provided US $ 45 million to support education for boys and girls, including a US $ 4 million emergency first response grant following changes in ruling authorities. Sherif said about US $ 1 billion would be needed to cover the cost of running programs of UN agencies, including ECW. In addition to education, this would also be distributed to programs targeting other areas including, but not limited to, food security and water sanitation. In this regard, she said that food insecurity and access to hygiene would influence citizens and impact their quality of life. It would also affect women and children and their access to specialized health care.

Sherif insisted that it was more important than ever to continue to implement the SDGs amid the current humanitarian crisis. “Education is at the heart of all the SDGs,” she said.

She said a “direct execution modality” approach that would send funds directly to UN agencies and partners would be essential as it would ensure that funds went directly to agencies working with affected communities. Sherif said it was important to maintain a “non-political approach” to reaching those affected by humanitarian crises.

Access to education in Afghanistan has been challenged due to pre-existing factors such as accessibility to schools, lack of infrastructure and particularly difficult topography, which means that many live in difficult rural areas. ‘access. The current COVID-19 pandemic has also posed a problem for schools and communities, forcing schools to close in 2020.

A UNICEF study found that 3.7 million children in Afghanistan are out of school, 60% of whom are girls. Sherif said closing this large gap would require a collective effort by UN agencies on the ground with civil society organizations, non-governmental organizations, the private sector and local, regional and national authorities.

Sherif revealed during the press conference that some primary schools in Kabul and parts of northern and southern Afghanistan have reopened to boys and girls. Some high schools also had mixed classes with boys and girls. In rural areas, partner agencies such as UNICEF will continue to support community-based education (CBE) programs, which help establish community schools and other alternative learning pathways for children and adolescents. based in hard-to-reach areas.

Concerns about girls’ access to education were raised when the Taliban took power on August 15, 2021. Although they established a channel of communication with foreign groups, they sent conflicting messages regarding the issue. ‘education. They said the high schools would reopen for their male students but did not mention when the girls would return. This has been interpreted as an effective ban on the right of girls to school.

The ECW-UNICEF team met with the authorities to determine the necessary measures to promote girls’ access to education. The authorities have reportedly expressed their interest in preserving women’s rights and their access to education. They said they are formulating plans but would need time. Sherif said she was “cautiously optimistic” that the Taliban would open up to negotiation.

The extent of the reforms and actions needed to improve access to education will remain to be seen. What is more urgent at this stage, Sherif reiterated, is immediate action and funding from agencies and partners to resolve various issues before it is too late.

