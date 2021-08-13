EDITORIAL: No time to waste to stop climate change

Aug 13 — No sign of Chicken Little in this recently released report. All warnings should be taken seriously. The sky is not falling, but there is mountains of evidence that the atmosphere is heating up dangerously and that this calls for changes that must be taken seriously and immediately.

The UN climate report that came out on Monday didn’t reveal any big surprises, but the message is clearer than ever: Earth is in big trouble and we, as truly neglectful tenants, are responsible for it. most of the damage.

Scientists have been pointing out the threat of global warming for decades. And while some people ignore these warnings or instead claim that wet weather proves that there is no drought or that forest fires should be blamed on poor management practices, the facts are the facts.

The report, written by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, says there is no doubt that humans have warmed the planet by more than 2 degrees Fahrenheit since pre-industrial times. This disturbing truth is based on 14,000 studies that include better data and models than ever used before. And unfortunately, first-hand observation has become a much more important factor in underpinning recent findings.

When international reports are published, it is easy for comfortable Americans to ignore them. Most would think that the biggest problems are happening elsewhere, especially in poor countries that lack infrastructure. Most of us have enough to eat, have a roof over our heads, and can drive how far we want to go.

But if you’ve had to restrict watering your lawn, haven’t been out much on some days due to poor air quality, your boat is stuck on a ramp, or you’re worried about the crop soybeans after this drought summer, you have recently been affected by the weather. change.

And it’s not going to get better. Not only are we seeing drought, but we’ve seen torrential rains in past summers, flooding on local rivers that have destroyed highways, private properties and closed communities, and warmer winters with less snow. that can affect water and soil as well as change our recreational opportunities.

We cannot afford to think about more reports. Governments must continue to pass laws that demand the reduction of fossil fuels and the reduction of the carbon footprint not only of businesses and industry, but also of individuals. Supporting clean energy, the production of electric cars, conservation efforts and adequate funding for scientific research must all be part of the solution. Now.

If the Minnesotans are to protect their way of life – including its abundant waterways, diverse flora, and reliance on agriculture as a primary economic driver – then we need to be careful and support action. environmental.

An added benefit of taking this step is that it stimulates our economy. A report released this week by Clean Energy Economy MN says clean energy companies employed 55,329 Minnesotans at the end of 2020. Even though this is actually a 10.5% drop from 2019 Attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s clean energy sector grew 10 percent in the second half of the year – nearly twice the rate of job growth in the global economy .

Global warming is not someone else’s problem; it is a problem that we must all recognize and solve together. There has already been damage that we cannot repair; life as we know it is running out of time.