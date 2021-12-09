ECW joins call to action for protection from gender-based violence in emergencies: global community urged to orange the world and end gender-based violence now

During Yasmine Sherif’s visit to UNRWA schools in Ein El Hilweh, Lebanon, she told the children, “I believe in you and I believe in your strength. ECW continues to support Palestinian refugee children in Lebanon to overcome the impact of COVID-19 on their education. Credit: ECW / Fouad Choufany

Dec 09 (IPS) – The statistics are dire: One in three women has experienced some form of gender-based violence in her lifetime, whether it is sexual violence, physical violence or child marriage. The message is clear: women and girls deserve a safer and better future free from gender-based violence.

For those living in protracted crises, the risks are compounded as they often create new risks for girls forced to walk long distances to and from schools and learning spaces, or the lack of safe and secure WASH facilities and separated by sex. These risks, in turn, often force families to keep their daughters out of school and even marry them as children in order to reduce the risk of gender-based violence in and around schools.

That is why education cannot wait (ECW) – the United Nations Global Fund for Education in Emergencies – became the first global fund to join the Call to action for protection from gender-based violence in emergencies. The “Call to Action” is a multi-stakeholder initiative to transform the way gender-based violence is approached in humanitarian emergencies. ECW made the announcement during the “16 Days of Activism Against Violence Against Women and Girls” campaign, which began on November 25 and ends on December 10.

“For no one, the campaign is only as real as it is for girls and adolescent girls who want to go to school, but who face gender-based violence in contexts of emergencies and protracted crisis. These girls fear for their lives, they fear for their safety, and they desperately need safe learning spaces to be able to reach their full potential and be assured of their basic right to live free from fear and fear. violence and quality education, ”said Yasmine. Sherif, director of education can’t wait.

Sherif talks about one in four children in Africa who live in conflict zones. She also refers to UNESCO projections which show that 9 million girls aged 6 to 11 – compared to 6 million boys of the same age – living in sub-Saharan Africa will never go to school. These estimates predated the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, with school closures and restrictions related to COVID-19, the situation has worsened.

The United Nations estimates that women and girls together account for 72 percent of all reported victims of human trafficking globally. Three in four child victims of trafficking are girls. A majority of women and girls are trafficked for the purpose of sexual exploitation. Globally, 15 million adolescent girls, aged 15 to 19, have experienced forced sex.

ECW points out that in armed conflict, forced displacement, climate-induced disasters and protracted crises, the risks of gender-based violence are exacerbated, increasing the challenges already faced by girls, adolescent girls and women, as they are disproportionately affected by the impact of emergencies. on education.

Although education is a basic human right for all children and adolescents, ECW finds that families are more likely to prioritize the education of boys, choosing not to pay girls’ school fees, uniforms and other supplies due to the economic impact of armed conflict, forced displacement and other crises.

Sherif and other girls’ education experts point out that better-designed education programs with a strong, gender-sensitive protection component can help mitigate this risk – ensuring the safety of girls and women and supporting them as they occur. ‘they suffer from gender-based violence. This provides them with the skills and knowledge they need to improve their own lives.

By partnering with more than 95 stakeholders, including governments, UN agencies, international NGOs, donors and local civil society organizations, ECW “aims to contribute to change and foster accountability of the humanitarian system to tackle gender-based violence in the early stages of a crisis. “

As the United Nations global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises, ECW is uniquely positioned to make and implement bold commitments to support gender-based violence risk mitigation.

The 16 days campaign, which this year has as its theme ‘Orange the world: End violence against women now!‘, has become an important rallying point for raising awareness and making a difference.

Mary Chepkwony, field coordinator for Rural Women Peace Link, based in Kenya, told IPS that bold commitments to protect the rights of women, girls and adolescent girls are timely and essential.

“Cases of gender-based violence are on an unprecedented increase, hence the need to strengthen local and rural women’s organizations to improve the safety of women and girls,” she said.

There are many concerns that economic insecurity from COVID-19 is increasing the vulnerability of girls and women to gender-based violence in homes around the world. In addition, gender-based violence in schools is a major obstacle to universal education and girls’ right to education.

Meaningful partnerships with local women’s organizations are crucial for the design and implementation of safe, quality and inclusive education to ensure that girls are not left behind.

“This week, Education Cannot Wait was launched two new guidance notes on gender-based violence risk mitigation measures and meaningful engagement of local women’s organizations, ”Sherif said. These guidance notes will help ECW and its partners support commitments to end the risks of gender-based violence among women, girls and adolescent girls.

These brief and practical guidance notes are based on global best practices and are systematically incorporated into the design and implementation of EWC-supported investments.

“We strongly believe that education in emergencies and protracted crises can go a long way in reducing the incidence of gender-based violence by creating safer education in emergency programs. Girls’ access, retention and learning outcomes can only increase, creating a lasting positive impact on their communities, ”says Sherif.

She explains that education in emergency programs and protection – especially gender-based violence risk mitigation – are mutually reinforcing and, when combined, can lead to positive outcomes for girls and their communities. .

Chepkwony applauds these efforts, saying the ongoing risk mitigation efforts around the world are a step in the right direction for the safety of women and girls.

ECW already supports these risk mitigation measures across its broad global portfolio. For example, in Syria and Somalia referral mechanisms to the gender-based violence sub-cluster have been put in place to ensure that disclosure of cases is handled in accordance with best practices.

