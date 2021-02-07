Ecuadorian presidential election is a referendum on the past

More than a third of voters say they plan to vote for Mr Arauz, which puts him around eight percentage points ahead of Mr Lasso and within reach of an outright victory in the first round of poll Sunday, according to a Jan. .28 survey average compiled by Electoral calculation, an Ecuadorian research group. (Mr Arauz could win with 40% of the vote if he is 10 points ahead of his closest rival.)

Mr Correa’s enduring appeal could continue a regional trend that has seen voters weary of recession in Argentina and Bolivia return to power to left-wing populist parties associated with better days and social spending.

“As a political project, we want the return of the policies that have produced so much well-being,” Correa said in an interview. He said he personally told Mr Arauz that he was chosen as the movement’s candidate and that he remains in “constant contact” with him – posting a WhatsApp group which he says includes his protégé as evidence of this connection.

Mr Correa, the country’s longest-serving president since coming out of the military dictatorship in 1979, has won the allegiance of many by bringing stability to a nation once plagued by political and economic turmoil.

He handed over part of the country’s oil revenues in the form of cash grants to the poor, and he built heavily subsidized schools, roads and housing, like the rows of three-story apartment buildings in Ciudad Bicentenario.

But the economy largely came to a standstill after oil prices fell in 2014, and the pandemic turned stagnation into a crippling crisis. Economic activity declined by around 9% last year, when the coronavirus left hundreds of corpses on the streets of Ecuador’s second largest city, Guayaquil.