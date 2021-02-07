Ecuadorian presidential election is a referendum on the past
QUITO, Ecuador – Ecuador holds a presidential election on Sunday, but the names on the lips of many voters do not appear on the ballot.
Here in Ciudad Bicentenario, a neat housing project on the Andean slopes of the capital, Quito, it is on Rafael Correa that hopes of overcoming the overlapping crises caused by a pandemic and a recession are most suspended.
A charismatic former president, Mr. Correa ruled during an economic boom in the 2000s that helped many left-wing leaders in Latin America lift millions out of poverty and build a lasting popular following.
The left wave has since subsided; most of its leaders have been accused of corruption and authoritarian overtaking. Mr. Correa himself was convicted of transplant, faces 35 other criminal investigations and can no longer show up.
But he, like other powerful leaders of the so-called Pink Wave, continues to dominate the political landscape, polarizing the country and focusing the debate on its legacy rather than the reality Ecuador faces today.
From exile, Mr. Correa defended the candidacy of Andrés Arauz, 35, a little-known economist, as a standard-bearer of his political movement, known as Correismo. The support catapulted Mr Arauz to the front of the presidential race, although some of his supporters barely know his name.
“I’m voting for my Rafaelito,” said María Obando, a 65-year-old retiree from Ciudad Bicentenario, using an affectionate diminutive of Mr. Correa’s first name. When reminded that Mr Correa was not showing up, she said: “Regardless, I will vote for her guy.
Mr. Arauz is appearing against Guillermo Lasso, a former banker; Yaku Pérez, an indigenous environmental activist; and 13 other candidates.
More than a third of voters say they plan to vote for Mr Arauz, which puts him around eight percentage points ahead of Mr Lasso and within reach of an outright victory in the first round of poll Sunday, according to a Jan. .28 survey average compiled by Electoral calculation, an Ecuadorian research group. (Mr Arauz could win with 40% of the vote if he is 10 points ahead of his closest rival.)
Mr Correa’s enduring appeal could continue a regional trend that has seen voters weary of recession in Argentina and Bolivia return to power to left-wing populist parties associated with better days and social spending.
“As a political project, we want the return of the policies that have produced so much well-being,” Correa said in an interview. He said he personally told Mr Arauz that he was chosen as the movement’s candidate and that he remains in “constant contact” with him – posting a WhatsApp group which he says includes his protégé as evidence of this connection.
Mr Correa, the country’s longest-serving president since coming out of the military dictatorship in 1979, has won the allegiance of many by bringing stability to a nation once plagued by political and economic turmoil.
He handed over part of the country’s oil revenues in the form of cash grants to the poor, and he built heavily subsidized schools, roads and housing, like the rows of three-story apartment buildings in Ciudad Bicentenario.
But the economy largely came to a standstill after oil prices fell in 2014, and the pandemic turned stagnation into a crippling crisis. Economic activity declined by around 9% last year, when the coronavirus left hundreds of corpses on the streets of Ecuador’s second largest city, Guayaquil.
The long political shadow cast by Correa over Ecuador underscores how popular South American leaders continue to hold power long after their official term ends, often backed by enduring supporters.
Former Bolivian president Evo Morales, who resigned under military pressure after running for a fourth term, has continued to select candidates for his party since returning from exile in November. In Argentina, former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner has continued to exert influence over her party since returning to power as Vice President in 2019.
In neighboring Peru, where presidential elections will be held in April, the daughter of imprisoned authoritarian ex-president Alberto Fujimori is in second place in some election polls, although the race remains volatile.
And in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, after the popular leaders or their proteges completely bypassed free and fair elections to perpetuate their rule.
Mr Correa’s successor and his former vice-president, Lenín Moreno, want Ecuador to break that mold, arguing that leaders who exercise too strong a grip on power are unhealthy for democracies.
“The eternalization of power, unfortunately, leads those who exercise it to acquire malice, which on more than one occasion has resulted in corruption and even crimes against humanity,” Moreno said in a statement. interview during his visit to Washington last month. “When your period ends, a leader should say, ‘That’s right, that’s enough.’
After winning the election in 2017, Mr Moreno broke with his old ally and radically turned the nation’s course, abandoning left-wing populism and Mr Correa’s anti-imperialist rhetoric for conservative economic policies and ties. closer to Washington.
Mr Moreno said he was also seeking to rebuild democratic institutions damaged by what he called his predecessor’s disregard for the rules. He oversaw the restructuring of the high court to make it more independent, renegotiated the national debt and put an end to official attacks on the news media.
“What they built had unfortunately lost direction,” said Moreno, referring to the previous administration.
Mr. Moreno chose not to run for office and reinstated the presidential term limits abolished by Mr. Correa. His administration also carried out corruption investigations which resulted in the conviction of the former president and the imprisonment of eight of his ministers. But Mr Moreno’s austerity measures made him very unpopular, leaving many Ecuadorians to demand the return of Mr Correa.
Mr Correa said the corruption charges against him were political and called Mr Moreno “the worst traitor in Ecuador’s history”. He said economic austerity measures should be dropped and the best judges installed by Mr Moreno should be replaced. The president and the attorney general investigating him, Mr Correa said, would eventually end up in jail.
Such an all-or-nothing policy reflects the costs of persistent Latin American leaders like Mr Correa, said Risa Grais-Targow, analyst at Eurasia Group, a political risk consultancy.
“Everything becomes a referendum on Correa,” she said. “The results are these constant swings back and forth, leaders changing the system as they please before their successors attempt to undo it.
These fluctuations are undermining economic stability and investor confidence, making it harder for the nation to do so, Ms Grais-Targow said.
Mr Correa said he would continue to live in Belgium, where he moved with his Belgian wife after leaving office, but defended his enduring political ambitions. He said he would notify Mr. Arauz if he won the job, claiming to be “in perfect sync” with the candidate.
“What would be the problem?” Mr Correa said when asked if he would run for office in the future. “Leaders are desirable, no country has developed without leadership.”
Political analysts say whoever wins the election will struggle to deliver on promises of a quick recovery. National coffers are empty, and most of the country’s oil exports go to China in repayment of Chinese loans.
“The situation is not the same, the economy is not the same,” said José Fernández, a retiree from Ciudad Bicentenario, referring to Mr. Correa’s boom years. “It’ll be hard.”
Still, he plans to vote for Mr. Arauz, as he offers the greatest hope of repeating Mr. Correa’s economic success.
“Look, if this guy does exactly what Mr. Correa tells him, he’ll be fine.
José María León Cabrera reported from Quito, Anatoly Kurmanaev from Caracas, Venezuela and Natalie Kitroeff from Mexico.
