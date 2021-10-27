Ecuadorian president calls for talks amid fuel price protests

Dozens of people arrested at demonstrations and roadblocks protesting against rising fuel prices.

Indigenous and rural Ecuadorians have blocked roads in several provinces of second day of protest against the rise in fuel prices in a context of state of emergency when the president called for dialogue.

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso, a former conservative banker who took office in May, said on Wednesday his government would keep security forces on highways to maintain order.

Last Friday, Lasso announced a 12% increase in fuel prices, which have nearly doubled since last year, bringing the price of diesel to $ 1.90 per gallon ($ 0.50 per liter) and 2.55 $ per gallon ($ 0.67 per liter) for gasoline, sparking the biggest protests since he took office.

“I call once again for dialogue, for consensus, to think of the good of the country and not of personal, partisan or union interests,” Lasso said Wednesday at a military ceremony. “In these times of economic recovery, it is time to be united.

Protesters contest the increased cost unfairly falls on ordinary citizens already in economic difficulty because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ecuadorian Confederation of Indigenous Nations (CONAIE), the group that called for the protests, wants fuel prices capped at $ 1.50 per gallon ($ 0.39 per liter) for diesel and $ 2 per gallon (0.53 liter) for gasoline.

“The government messed up by driving up fuel prices all the time,” protester Dennis Viteri, a 28-year-old textile worker, told AFP during a blockade northeast of the capital Quito. .

Viteri and others used earth, tree trunks, and burning tires to block part of the Pan-American highway that connects Quito to Colombia

Protesters disrupted traffic in at least five of Ecuador’s 24 provinces.

The reduction in fuel subsidies, which began under former President Lenin Moreno, is a way for Ecuador to cut spending in return for loans from the International Monetary Fund.

But poverty now affects around 47 percent of Ecuadorians and nearly a third do not have full-time work.

At least eight police officers were injured in Tuesday’s protests and 37 people were arrested for blocking roads, the government said.

Protest organizers said protesters were also injured but gave no figures.

Lasso said a 60-day state of emergency last week to tackle increased crime and the violence blamed on dueling drug traffickers in the country nestled between the world’s two biggest cocaine producers: Colombia and Peru.

A state of emergency, declared after some 240 gang-lined inmates were killed in clashes in prison since January, allows the deployment of troops to help fight a wave of crime.

No restrictions were placed on rallies or demonstrations.

In addition to Ecuador’s many challenges, Lasso faces a parliamentary inquiry into the Pandora Papers revelations that he has hidden millions of assets abroad.