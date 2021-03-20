Ecuadorian health minister resigns after just 19 days

Ecuador is one of the few South American countries involved in scandals over skipping the queue for coronavirus vaccines.

Ecuador’s health minister resigned after just 19 days on the job, as prosecutors across the South American nation investigate a growing scandal over well-connected people taking turns receiving coronavirus vaccines.

Rodolfo Fardan said in his resignation letter on Friday that he was resigning for “strictly personal” reasons.

His resignation comes after authorities raided the health ministry and a hospital in Quito, the capital, as part of their investigation into the vaccine deployment.

Fardan had replaced the former Minister of Health, Juan Carlos Zevallos, who resigned at the end of February, after reports emerged that he had participated in a vaccination effort at the retirement home where his mother lives.

Zevallos, who is the subject of an investigation for influence peddling, had also been faced with a possible indictment in the National Assembly for “mismanagement of the pandemic and poor vaccination”.

Reports surfaced in Ecuador that politicians, academics, journalists and other well-connected people were vaccinated when COVID-19 injections were supposed to be restricted to frontline health workers and residents of homes. retirement for the elderly.

The country has reported more than 309,000 cases of COVID-19, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally, and more than 16,400 coronavirus-related deaths.

Government data shows that around 120,000 people have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

Ecuador is one of many countries in Latin America to be embroiled in a scandal related to COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

In Argentina, the jump in the vaccine queue – dubbed the “VIP vaccine scandal” – sparked large protests and forced the Minister of Health to to resign.

Peruvian Ministers of Health and Foreign Affairs strength to resign, among other things, after it was revealed that nearly 500 government officials had received COVID-19 injections before the vaccines were available to the general public.

Meanwhile, back in Ecuador, President Lenin Moreno has appointed Mauro Falconi as the new Minister of Health.

Moreno’s term ends in May, as second round election scheduled for April 11 will see economist Andres Arauz and Guillermo Lasso, a former banker, compete for the presidency.

The pandemic has empire an already dire economic situation in Ecuador, sparking growing discontent among voters.