Ecuador appoints new health minister after COVID vaccine scandal

Ecuador has appointed a new health minister, after the former minister stepped down over irregularities in a pilot COVID-19 vaccination program.

President Lenin Moreno announced on Monday that Rodolfo Farfan, a 63-year-old surgeon who had served as deputy minister for comprehensive care at the country’s health ministry, would replace Juan Carlos Zevallos.

Zevallos resigned on February 26, after questions were raised about her participation in a vaccination effort at a nursing home where her mother lives.

Moreno tweeted on Monday that he was confident in Farfan’s management of Ecuador’s vaccination program.

The country has reported more than 286,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 15,800 coronavirus-related deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, and the pandemic has exacerbated an already dire economic crisis.

Government officials have also been forced to resign in other Latin American countries in recent weeks over the COVID-19 vaccine queue jumping.

Argentinian Minister of Health, Gines Gonzalez Garcia resigned on February 19, after being accused of allowing people to circumvent proper beatings procedure.

The government later released a list of 70 people who had received the vaccine outside of the official campaign, including the 38-year-old Economy Minister and former President Eduardo Duhalde, his wife and their children.

Thousands of people gathered across Argentina over the weekend for what has been dubbed the “VIP vaccinations” scandal, holding signs that read “Give me my vaccine” and “Stop wasting our money”.

Meanwhile, in Peru, health and foreign ministers were forced to resign last month after learning that nearly 500 government officials secretly received COVID-19 injections before vaccines were available in the country. public.

Acting President Francisco Sagasti said 487 officials, including former ministers who resigned, took advantage of their posts to receive early inoculations.

People protest Argentina’s ‘VIP’ vaccine scandal outside the presidential palace Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires on February 27 [Agustin Marcarian/Reuters]