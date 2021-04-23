ECOSOC chief calls for financial support for small island developing states

“Financial liquidity is available today in the world and it is essential for enabling SIDs to rebuild better,” he said in a special high-level meeting, held online.

Caught in ‘a perfect storm’

There are approximately 60 SIDS in the world, spread across three geographic regions: the Caribbean, Pacific and Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and South China Sea (AIS).

Although their total population of 65 million represents just under 1% of the world’s population, the UN recognizes the unique social, economic and environmental challenges they face.

As the pandemic has inflicted severe hardship and damage globally, Akram said it has particularly affected SIDS, affecting all aspects of life in these countries.

“For AIDS, this has been a perfect storm – financial, natural and social,” he said.

“Their income has all but evaporated with the end of tourism, due to lockdowns, trade barriers, falling commodity prices and supply chain disruptions. High debt overhang, high internal risk, and short-term debts create financial problems that are impossible for their ability to recover from the crisis. ”

UNDP Comoros / James Stapley Farmers and fishermen in the Comoros Islands must adapt to climate change.

Threatened development

At the same time, SIDS have also faced the brunt of the climate crisis. “There has been an increase in climatic events, hurricanes and also the recent volcano eruption in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines,” he added, referring to the emerging crisis in the Caribbean country.

the ECOSOC The chief stressed that SIDS, however, have been largely ineligible for debt suspension during the pandemic. They have also received little international support for climate adaptation, as well as for loss and damage. Their sustainable development is threatened, he warned.

Innovative solutions are needed

“It is said that we need to ‘build back better, but for IDS to relaunch the development path, it is essential that they receive the required financial and international support, commensurate with the challenges they face,” he said. .

Mr. Akram called for innovative solutions to enable SIDS to access global finance.

“SIDS should be helped to prepare a pipeline of projects that are suitable for financial investments and this must be an essential part of transforming development modules to reduce their vulnerability to such pandemics and events,” he recommended. .