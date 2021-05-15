Ebrahim Raisi: Iranian radical justice chief records presidential race – Times of India

Iranian justice chief Ebrahim Raisi shows his ID while registering his name as a candidate in the June 18 presidential elections

DUBAI: The extremist cleric in charge of Iranian justice who also participated in a panel implicated in the mass execution of thousands of prisoners in 1988 registered on Saturday to run for president of the country.

Ebrahim raisi has been named as a possible successor to the 82-year-old Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, leading some to suggest he will not participate in the race.

However, his listing shows that he still has interest in the office which he failed to secure in 2017.

His close ties to Khamenei and his popularity in part thanks to his anti-corruption TV campaign could make him a front-runner in an election in which analysts already believe extremists have an advantage. A journalist crush followed Raisi through the Minister of the Interior As he checked in, the 60-year-old cleric greeted staff members as he passed.

In a statement just before his registration, Raisi vowed to fight “poverty and corruption, humiliation and discrimination” if he becomes president. He added that his tenure would be aimed at having a “popular administration for a powerful Iran,” a dig at the current president of Iran, the relatively moderate Hassan Rouhani.

Activists, however, take a very different view from Raisi about his involvement in the mass execution of prisoners in 1988 at the end of Iran’s long war with Iraq.

After Iran’s Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini agreed to a UN-brokered ceasefire, members of the Iranian opposition group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, heavily armed by Saddam Hussein , stormed the Iranian border in a surprise attack.

Iran eventually dulled its assault, but the attack paved the way for mock trials of political prisoners, activists and others that would become known as “death commissions.”

Some people who appeared were asked to identify themselves. Those who answered “mujahedin” were sent to their deaths, while others were asked about their willingness to “clear minefields for the army of the Islamic Republic”, according to a 1990 report. Amnesty International report.

International rights groups estimate as many as 5,000 people have been executed, while the PMOI puts the number at 30,000.

Iran has never fully acknowledged the executions, apparently carried out on Khomeini’s orders, although some claim other senior officials were indeed in charge in the months leading up to his death in 1989. Raisi is said to have served on a panel involved. in the death sentence of prisoners.

In 2016, family members of the late Grand Ayatollah Hossein Ali Montazeri released an audio recording of him criticizing the executions as “the greatest crime in the history of the Islamic Republic”.

Raisi never publicly acknowledged his role in the executions, even during his presidential campaign in 2017. He ultimately lost to Rouhani, although he still garnered nearly 16 million votes in his campaign. Khamenei appointed him head of the judiciary in 2019.

In 2016, Khamenei appointed Raisi to head the Imam Reza charitable foundation, which runs a large conglomerate of businesses and endowments in Iran. It is one of the many bonyads, or charitable foundations, fueled by donations or property seized after the 1979 Islamic revolution in Iran.

These foundations do not offer any public accounting of their expenses and answer only to the Supreme Leader of Iran.

The Imam Reza charity, known as “Astan-e Quds-e Razavi” in Farsi, is considered one of the largest in the country. Analysts estimate its value at tens of billions of dollars, as it owns nearly half of the land in Mashhad, Iran’s second largest city.

When Raisi was appointed to the foundation in 2016, Khamenei called him “a trustworthy person with high level experience”.

This has led to speculation from analysts that Khamenei may prepare Raisi as a possible candidate to be Iran’s third supreme ruler, a Shia cleric who has the final say on all state matters and is the ruling commander. head of the country.

In Iran, the candidates exist on a political spectrum that largely includes extremists who want to expand Iran’s nuclear program, moderates who maintain the status quo, and reformists who want to change the theocracy from within.

Those calling for radical change are even barred from standing for election by the Council of Guardians, a 12-member panel that reviews and approves candidates under Khamenei’s oversight.

Other candidates who signed up on Saturday included Ali Larijani, a prominent conservative voice and former speaker of parliament who later allied with Rouhani.

A clear candidate has not yet emerged among the reformists. Some have mentioned Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, although he later said he was not chasing a scandal over a leaked recording in which he frankly criticized the Keep and the limits of the power of civilian government.