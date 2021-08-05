World
Ebrahim Raisi: Iran takes oath for a new hard-core president amid regional tensions | World News – Times of India
Tehran, Iran: the protégé of the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ibrahim Raisi, was sworn in as the country’s new president in a ceremony in parliament on Thursday, an inauguration that completes the domination of extremists over all branches of government in the Islamic Republic.
The former head of the judiciary known for his distrust of the West takes the reins at a tense moment. Iran’s indirect talks with the United States to save Tehran’s historic nuclear deal in 2015 have stalled, as Washington maintains crippling sanctions against the country and regional hostilities simmer.
“The sanctions must be lifted,” Raisi said during his half-hour inauguration speech. “We will support any diplomatic plan that supports this goal.”
Wearing the traditional black turban which identifies him in Shia tradition as a direct descendant of Islam‘s Muhammad the prophet, Raisi recited the oath of office with his right hand on the Koran.
In his speech, Raisi underscored his adherence to diplomacy to lift US sanctions and redress disagreements with neighbors, a subtle reference to Saudi Arabia’s Sunni rival. But he also signaled that Iran was seeking to expand its power to counterbalance enemies in the region.
“Wherever there is oppression and crime in the world, in the heart of Europe, in the United States, in Africa, in Yemen, in Syria, in Palestine,” he said. voice rising with emotion. “The message of the election was resistance against the arrogant. powers.”
Raisi, who won a landslide victory in an election that saw the lowest voter turnout in the country’s history, faces a mountain of problems.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at Raisi’s approval ceremony on Tuesday advised him to “empower the country’s poor and improve the national currency” during his presidency.
Amid the ongoing sanctions, Iran is grappling with soaring inflation, declining revenues, progressive power outages and water shortages that have sparked scattered protests. Forbidden to sell its oil abroad, Iran has seen its economy collapse and its currency collapse, hitting ordinary citizens harder.
Former President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 has led Tehran, over time, to abandon all limitations on nuclear enrichment. The country is now enriching a small amount of uranium up to 63%, slightly above military grade levels, compared to 3.67% under the deal. It also spins centrifuges much more advanced and more than what is allowed by the agreement, which worries nuclear non-proliferation experts, although Tehran insists its agenda is peaceful.
Raisi, 60, a conservative cleric long cultivated by the supreme leader, has vowed to end US sanctions against Iran. But he has also taken a tough stance, ruling out negotiations to limit Iranian missile development and support for regional militias – something the Biden administration wants to resolve.
The official procedure in Tehran comes just a week after a drone crashed into an oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire off the coast of Oman, killing two crew members. The United States, Israel and the United Kingdom blamed Iran for the raid and promised a collective response, with Israel’s defense minister even warning on Thursday that the country was ready to strike Iran. Although Tehran has denied any involvement, the assault escalates into a multi-year phantom war targeting commercial shipping in the Middle East and threatens to complicate efforts to revive the nuclear deal.
Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony, reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the country, again drew leaders and dignitaries from around the world. The presidents of Iraq and Afghanistan came for the occasion, as well as Enrique Mora, the European Union official who coordinated the recent nuclear negotiations in Vienna. Senior officials from Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Venezuela and South Korea were also present.
