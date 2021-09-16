World
Ebola virus in survivors can trigger epidemics years after infection – Times of India
TOKYO: Ebola survivors can relapse and start epidemics at least five years after infection, and long-term follow-up of former patients is needed to avoid devastating outbreaks, new research shows.
Scientists already knew that Ebola could lie dormant in survivors, who test negative because the virus is in tissue rather than circulating in the blood.
But the analysis of an epidemic this year in Guinea, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, found that these “virus reservoirs” seemed able to wake up and cause new infections and transmissions years later.
To trace the source of the outbreak in Guinea, which involved 16 confirmed cases, 12 of which have died, the researchers analyzed the genomes of samples from several patients.
Ebola outbreaks are commonly thought to result from the “spread” of the virus from a host animal to a human.
But analysis showed that the Guinean strain was virtually identical to that of a 2013-16 wave.
Had the virus been actively circulating in the community since, it would have accumulated a number of mutations as it spread.
Instead, the 2021 virus has seen only 12 changes, “far less than one would expect … over six years of sustained human-to-human transmission.”
This strongly suggests that the source was a reactivated virus that had remained dormant in a survivor, said Alpha Keïta, researcher at University of Montpellier who led the study.
“This is the longest known delay between the declared end of an epidemic and a viral resurgence,” he told AFP.
“It’s a new paradigm: the possibility that transmission from an individual infected during a previous epidemic could be the source of a new epidemic.”
How and why a dormant Ebola virus suddenly wakes up and makes a person sick remains a mystery, although there are some tantalizing clues.
Sometimes an Ebola antibody spike can be detected in survivors at some point – a possible sign that the body is responding to a resurgent virus.
About two-thirds of Ebola survivors have high antibody levels even five years after infection, but “the question to ask is what happens if there is a resurgence in people whose immunity has dropped, ”Keita said.
The results of the study have “significant implications for public health and the care of Ebola survivors,” said Robert F. Garry of Tulane University School of Medicine.
“Humans can now be added to the list of intermediate hosts that can serve as long-term ‘reservoirs’ for the Ebola virus and trigger new epidemics,” he wrote in a review commissioned by Nature.
There is a need to prioritize health workers for immunization and monitor Ebola survivors for signs of an outbreak, he added.
Keita said a broader definition of “Ebola survivor” is now needed, beyond those who have battled the symptoms.
Even asymptomatic individuals “could be the starting point” of an epidemic, he warned.
“We need a real long-term follow-up protocol… so that we can detect a resurgence of previously infected people in time.”
He cautioned, however, that follow-up should be done with caution to avoid ostracism of survivors, a point echoed by Trudie lang, director of the Global Health Network at the University of Oxford.
“These people are considered by some to be heroes for their survival,” she said.
“Yet (they) could also be stigmatized and excluded if there is a fear that these individuals pose a risk.”
Lang, who was not involved in the study, said it offered “impressive new results.”
The study illustrates “what we still don’t understand, but really need to learn, if we are to face these dangerous threats,” she added.
In the future, Keita wants to see work on the causes of the viral resurgence and research on eradicating reservoirs of Ebola in survivors.
“We have to see Ebola as a global problem,” he said.
“Each individual exposed to the virus who has had a strong serological (antibody) response could be the starting point for a new resurgence.”
