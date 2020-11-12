Eating This Spicy Food May Help You Live Longer, Doctors Say

If you are a spicy food fan, you have some good news. Eating chili peppers can significantly reduce your risk of dying from cancer or cardiovascular disease, according to preliminary international research results.

Chili peppers contain capsaicin, a chemical compound that gives fruits their spicy character, according to the American Heart Association. Researchers have already discovered the anticancer drug capsaicin, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and blood sugar regulating properties – but they wanted to dig a little deeper.

The new research was compiled by experts from institutions such as the CHI Saint Joseph Health, the Cleveland Clinic, and the University of Missouri-Kansas School of Medicine. It is based on four large studies of nearly 600,000 people living in the United States, Iran, Italy and China. Compared to those who rarely or never eat chili peppers, those who consume the fruit regularly are 26% less likely to die from cardiovascular disease (CVD), according to the analysis. Eating foods that are spicy with chili peppers can also reduce your risk of dying from cancer by 23% and all-cause mortality by 25%.

“We were surprised to find that in these previously published studies, regular consumption of chili peppers was associated with an overall reduction in the risk of all causes, cardiovascular disease and cancer mortality,” said the lead author and cardiologist from Cleveland Clinic’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute Bo Xu, MD, says. “He points out that dietary factors can play an important role in overall health.”

Since the amount and types of hot peppers consumed differed across studies, it is difficult to say conclusively which type of hot pepper may have health benefits, as well as how often they should be consumed in certain amounts. . More research is needed to draw these conclusions, according to Dr. Xu.

