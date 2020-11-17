EasyJet records first annual loss in history amid pandemic

The pandemic has crushed easyJet’s finances, forcing it to take on more debt, solicit shareholders for additional cash and sell dozens of its planes.

EasyJet bookings jumped 50% on the day there was positive news about a coronavirus vaccine, a brief respite from a pandemic that pushed the UK airline to an annual loss of 1.68 billion dollars (1.27 billion pounds), the first in its history.

Travel to Europe has been at very low levels for more than eight months and the loss of easyJet for the 12 months to the end of September showed the extent of the pandemic’s effect on the airline.

But managing director Johan Lundgren said underlying demand for travel was strong.

“We know that at the end of the day people want to travel. Just at the news of the vaccine, you know last Monday’s bookings increased by almost 50%, ”he told BBC Radio on Tuesday.

EasyJet shares rose 45% last week, helped by news about vaccines. Shares of the company rose 1.6% to $ 10.41 (788 pence) by 8:02 a.m. GMT Tuesday in a statement that Goodbody analysts said contained “no surprises … that can be well taken.”

The pandemic has crushed easyJet’s finances, forcing it to take on more debt, solicit shareholders for additional cash and sell dozens of its planes, but Lundgren reassured investors on Tuesday.

“No, we think we’re in a good position… right now,” Lundgren said when asked if easyJet would need to raise more money.

“But we also said that we are going to continue to look at all the options that exist to make sure we can cope with the circumstances and you know there is still a lot of uncertainty about when to recover. “

EasyJet has repeatedly said it is keeping its liquidity position under review as travel prospects deteriorate.

He said after discussions with the Bank of England and the UK Finance Department, he would extend borrowing under a COVID business finance scheme, staggering repayments and easing pressure on his balance sheet.

Quarterly cash consumption, an indicator watched by investors keen to see costs cut, improved to $ 860 million (£ 651 million) from $ 984 million (£ 774 million) in the prior period.

With lockdowns in England, France and Germany, easyJet is currently flying at around 20% of its planned capacity and said the near-term uncertainty is such that it cannot provide any financial indication.