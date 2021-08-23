Eastern DRC under siege: a bitter pill in North Kivu

Credit: Goma, North Kivu. Elena L. Pasquini

GOMA, NORD KIVU, DR Congo, August 23 (IPS) – On May 6, 2021, following a decision by President Félix Tshisekedi, a state of siege was established in Ituri and North Kivu, two provinces located east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and which are plagued by endless violence.

Earky this month, the National Assembly voted a fifth extension of the measure. Under the state of siege, local administration – including justice and security – is in the hands of the military authorities, and local deputies are suspended from their duties.

Bunia, as well as the airports of Goma, experienced enthusiasm and popular jubilation with the arrival of the new military authorities. Almost three months later, however, mistrust is growing.

“Three months after the declaration of a state of siege in the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri, violence from negative armed groups and elements of the army has intensified, the rights of citizens are more and more flouted and the local administration is completely at a standstill, the citizen movement Lucha, movement Fight for change, notes in a press release.

The pro-democracy movement says that since its creation at least 533 people have been killed in the two provinces, an average of six civilians killed per day. A measure without expected results despite the financial efforts made.

The FARDC, the Congolese army, is still plagued by “businessism” and the consequent lack of logistical and financial support from the government. As a result, the army “only helplessly witnesses the killings of civilians which, to date, have spread to once-quiet geographic areas.” As happened in the town of Kalunguta, in the territory of Beni, which suffered its very first deadly attack on July 15, 2021, or the town of Beni, which was attacked again on July 01, 2021, after nearly 15 months of relative calm.

Among those supporting the measure is Jordan, a student. “The province of North Kivu has been marked for too long by politicians in need of opportunities. This needs to be changed quickly. Putting aside politicians will mean a lot for peacemaking, and putting them aside will help the military to act with sovereignty and then restore peace, ”he said. Joseph Ombeni does not share this vision. “We see how people are being killed in the city of Goma even during the state of siege. So far, I don’t see any changes in terms of security. We must strengthen the local authorities for administrative and political affairs and then strengthen the military with the means to search (criminals). The state of siege is just a waste of time for the country, ”he explains.

On July 22, the Congo Study Group released a publication titled: “State of siege or state of dysfunction in North Kivu”. The think tank considers that “the relations between the new executive and the suspended animators of the provinces are no longer regulated. The military officials, all from other provinces and sometimes without much knowledge of the environments in which they are assigned, are free to consult or not those they are temporarily replacing, and who will normally have to take charge of the management of their respective entities at end of the state of siege. The suspended governor of North Kivu is reduced to a passive role of “simple notable” in the province. The suspended provincial deputies, now deprived of their immunities from prosecution, are more cautious.

The provincial deputies broke their silence. In an open letter to the President of the Republic, seventeen elected provincial authorities denounced the non-respect of the state of siege and a plot against them by the government of Kinshasa: “In view of the discourteous, humiliating and degrading remarks held towards the provincial deputies by the military governor, the latter seems to have come with heavy prejudices and presumptions according to which the notables and social layers of North Kivu would be involved in the destabilization. Everything suggests that there would be a plot against the provincial deputies of North Kivu. No military authority received the deputies despite their multiple requests, according to the letter.

Several elected officials in the country no longer support the state of siege. Ayobangira Sanvura calls for the “return of the civil administration” and affirms that “the military are focusing only on the security aspect” for more efficiency. The same goes for Jean-Batiste Kasekwa, elected from the city of Goma.

In a video that has gone viral, one of the officials responsible for customs declarants in North Kivu denounced the abuses of the new authorities: “We have a flagrant case today. Five vehicles recovered in Bunagana. This merchandise was taken in charge to be transferred to the customs of Goma… to be cleared in Goma where the economic operator is located. The customs declarant who was responsible for these goods began to be worried by the military administrator of Rutshuru. The administrator changed the destination of the goods to Rutshuru territory. This is a serious customs violation, ”he said.

“Now is not the time to say that (the state of siege) has succeeded or failed. Rather, this is the time to make recommendations and exercise maximum vigilance so that the state of siege does not distract power and start to become something else, ”said Hubert Furuguta, the elected national deputy for Goma. .

The fifth extension, voted on last week, was preceded by a report demanded by the deputies of the two provinces. According to them, everything is in place for the state of siege to achieve the expected objectives. However, it appeared that despite the efforts made, several security, administrative and financial problems persist.

Responding to criticism, Brigadier General Sylvain Ekenge underlined, to the local press, the work that the army has done. Above all, he admitted that the state of siege would not end a conflict that has lasted for more than three decades. “Do you think that it is with the state of siege that we will end all the insecurity? No, ”conceded the general. “The state of siege will reduce violence, and the army and police will continue their efforts to stabilize and completely pacify the country. The state of siege was put in place to reduce violence as much as possible.

This article was first published by Degrees of Latitude

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram