Earthquake triggers landslides, destroys homes in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) – A strong, shallow earthquake rocked the Indonesian island of Sulawesi just after midnight, causing landslides and sending people fleeing their homes into the darkness of the night. At least three people died and 200 were injured, but authorities continued to collect information from the devastated areas.

In a video released by the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, a girl trapped in the rubble of a house cried for help and said her mother was alive but unable to move. “Please help me, it’s hurt,” the girl told rescuers, who responded that they were desperate to help her.

In the video, rescuers said an excavator was needed to save the girl and others trapped in collapsed buildings. Other images in the video showed a ruptured bridge and houses damaged or even flattened. TV stations reported that the earthquake damaged part of a hospital and patients were transferred to an emergency tent outside.

Another video showed a father crying desperately, asking people for help to save his children buried under tons of rubble in his house. “My kids over there… they’re trapped inside, please help me,” he shouted in panic.

Thousands of displaced people have been evacuated to several temporary shelters. The magnitude 6.2 earthquake early Friday was centered 36 kilometers (22 miles) south of Mamuju district in West Sulawesi province at a depth of 18 kilometers (11 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Three people died when their homes were razed by the earthquake while they slept, said Sirajuddin, the head of the Majene District Disaster Agency.

Sirajuddin, who goes by name, said at least 218 people have been injured so far as more than 300 homes and buildings have been damaged, including a hospital, clinics, hotels and offices.

He said that although the earthquake inland did not have the potential to cause a tsunami, people along the coastal areas ran up to the heights for fear of it happening. Some 10,000 people are currently in several temporary shelters.

In his neighboring district of Mamuju, at least 62 houses, a public health center and a military office were damaged and landslides were triggered in three places and blocked a main road connecting Mamuju with the district of Majene, said Raditya Jati, spokesperson for the disaster agency. . He said the agency was still collecting data in the areas affected by the earthquake.

On Thursday, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck under the sea in the same region, damaging several homes but apparently causing no casualties.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 260 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis due to its location on the “Ring of Fire”, an arc of volcanoes and faults in the Pacific basin.

In 2018, a 7.5 magnitude earthquake in Palu on the island of Sulawesi triggered a tsunami and caused the ground to collapse in a phenomenon called liquefaction. More than 4,000 people died, many victims were buried when entire neighborhoods were engulfed in falling ground.

A powerful earthquake and tsunami in the Indian Ocean in 2004 killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.