Earthquake in United States: Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits Alaska, no tsunami warning issued – Times of India
ALASKA: A 6.9 earthquake struck the coast of the Alaska Peninsula early Saturday morning, the US Geological Survey reported.
Despite the magnitude of the earthquake, no tsunami warning was issued. The closest place to the epicenter was Perryville, home to just over 100 people 135 kilometers to the northwest. Much of the land around the portion of the Gulf of Alaska where the earthquake struck just before 4 a.m. is home to wildlife refuges.
Alaska is a hotbed of seismic activity. The Alaska Earthquake Center, located at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, detects an earthquake every 15 minutes, on average, according to its website. The center also indicates that 75% of all earthquakes in the United States with a magnitude more than 5 occur in Alaska.
