World

Earthquake in United States: Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits Alaska, no tsunami warning issued – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 3 hours ago
0 5 1 minute read

ALASKA: A 6.9 earthquake struck the coast of the Alaska Peninsula early Saturday morning, the US Geological Survey reported.
Despite the magnitude of the earthquake, no tsunami warning was issued. The closest place to the epicenter was Perryville, home to just over 100 people 135 kilometers to the northwest. Much of the land around the portion of the Gulf of Alaska where the earthquake struck just before 4 a.m. is home to wildlife refuges.
Alaska is a hotbed of seismic activity. The Alaska Earthquake Center, located at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, detects an earthquake every 15 minutes, on average, according to its website. The center also indicates that 75% of all earthquakes in the United States with a magnitude more than 5 occur in Alaska.




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 3 hours ago
0 5 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Iran announces 6-day lockdown amid spike in COVID cases

4 hours ago

Iran to impose 6-day ‘blanket lockdown’ against coronavirus

5 hours ago

At least 40 dead in severe flooding in northern Turkey – Times of India

8 hours ago

US immigration advocates denounce Biden’s ‘cruel’ asylum policies

11 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button