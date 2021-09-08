Earthquake in Mexico: 1 dead after magnitude 7.1 earthquake that shakes southern Mexico | World News – Times of India

World

Earthquake in Mexico: 1 dead after magnitude 7.1 earthquake that shakes southern Mexico

MEXICO: At least one person killed after magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit the southern Mexican coastal town of Acapulco in Guerrero the state Tuesday night, officials said.
Tremors were felt hundreds of miles across the Mexican capital as buildings swayed and swayed Mexico.
On his Twitter account, the National seismological service said the earthquake occurred at 8:47 p.m. local time (0147 GMT) 11 km southwest of Acapulco, at a depth of 10 km.




