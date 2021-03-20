World
Earthquake in Japan: a magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes northern Japan, a 1 meter tsunami is expected; NHK | World News – Times of India
TOKYO: One earthquake struck in the northeast Japan Saturday, hitting areas devastated by the 2011 disaster and generating a tsunami of 1 meter, state broadcaster NHK said.
The earthquake struck the coast of Miyagi Prefecture at 6:26 p.m. (9:26 a.m. GMT) and had a magnitude of 7.2 at a depth of 60 km (37 miles), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
Tohoku Electric Power Co has shut down the Onagawa nuclear power plant and is checking for any irregularities, NHK said.
Tokyo Electric Power said it was checking the condition of the Fukushima Dai-Ichi power plant which was destroyed by the massive earthquake of March 2011, which caused nuclear collapses and massive evacuations.
NHK showed footage from inside its Sendai office showing a plaque hanging from the ceiling shaking for about 30 seconds after the quake. He did not report any items falling off the shelves or any immediate damage.
The quake could be felt in Tokyo, about 400 km south of the epicenter.
NHK has warned the public not to approach the shore.
The earthquake struck the coast of Miyagi Prefecture at 6:26 p.m. (9:26 a.m. GMT) and had a magnitude of 7.2 at a depth of 60 km (37 miles), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
Tohoku Electric Power Co has shut down the Onagawa nuclear power plant and is checking for any irregularities, NHK said.
Tokyo Electric Power said it was checking the condition of the Fukushima Dai-Ichi power plant which was destroyed by the massive earthquake of March 2011, which caused nuclear collapses and massive evacuations.
NHK showed footage from inside its Sendai office showing a plaque hanging from the ceiling shaking for about 30 seconds after the quake. He did not report any items falling off the shelves or any immediate damage.
The quake could be felt in Tokyo, about 400 km south of the epicenter.
NHK has warned the public not to approach the shore.
Source link