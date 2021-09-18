World
Earth: four SpaceX space tourists set to return to Earth tonight – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The four private space tourists aboard a SpaceX capsule are expected to return to Earth Saturday night, landing off the coast of Florida after three days orbiting the planet.
The landing is scheduled for 7:06 p.m. local time (11:06 p.m. GMT) in the Atlantic Ocean near Cape Canaveral, from where the four Americans flew into space on Wednesday.
The event will be broadcast live by SpaceX, starting about an hour before the scheduled landing time.
The Dragon’s heat shield will allow the capsule to withstand the descent, which will be slowed down by four massive parachutes once the ship is low enough in Earth’s atmosphere.
After that, a SpaceX ship will come to pick it up, and the passengers will disembark.
The Dragon capsule traveled farther than the International Space Station (ISS) in an orbit about 575 km (357 miles) high. Its altitude was reduced to 365 km on Friday evening.
This will be the third time Elon Musk’s company has taken humans to space and back, after returning from two NASA missions, one in August 2020 and another in May this year. Both were bringing astronauts back from a trip to the ISS.
Unlike the NASA astronauts, the Inspiration4 mission members did not visit the ISS but remained in orbit around the Earth.
Billionaire Jared isaacman funded the trip, paying SpaceX tens of millions of dollars. Isaacman, who led the mission, offered the other three seats to outsiders: Hayley Arceneaux, a 29-year-old nurse; Sian Proctor, 51-year-old teacher; and Chris Sembroski, a 42-year-old US Air Force veteran.
During the flight, the vital signs of the crew members were monitored to study the effects of the space environment on complete novices.
