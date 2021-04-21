Earth Day 2021: delivering a cleaner world

A woman with an umbrella walks in the rain in a field. To the left is a rainbow. The UN says a new connection to nature is the goal of the annual Mother Earth Day celebrations on April 22. Credit: World Meteorological Organization (WMO)

MIDWAY, Utah, United States, April 21 (IPS) – The author has an MA in Physics and BS from Georgia Tech and DePaul University and is the author of A Tale of Two Climates : One Real, One Imaginary. Preserving the beauty and wonders of our natural world for future generations should certainly be a goal anyone can achieve. While progress is often hampered by polarizing debates, air and water quality must be a priority for all.

We all want to convey a clean and healthy world, but the science is confusing to the average person, and it can be easy to get lost in the details. Meanwhile, instead of focusing on the fruit closest to the ground, we are wasting our energy trying to convince “the other side” to see it our way.

What we need is to focus on tackling pollution in a meaningful way, right in front of us, instead of getting lost in a debate that often only creates an impasse. And Earth Day, which will take place on April 22, is a great time to start working together to find solutions.

Small incremental changes can cause us to evolve into bigger changes in the future. People will immediately start to see the benefits. These small victories can generate real momentum and motivate people to work for a cleaner world.

With that in mind, here are nine ways to tackle pollution that we can all support. These ideas could give a big boost to our quest for clean air, land and water.

1. Focus our efforts on pollution mitigation . Too often, we catch ourselves reducing carbon emissions in the abstract, and this can distract from other more meaningful ways of tackling air pollution. In addition, getting rid of CO2 will not help one iota reduce toxic pollutants such as smoke, dust, soot, carbon monoxide (CO), ammonium nitrates and sulfur oxides and nitrogen.

2. Better manage forests to minimize forest fires and the resulting smoke pollution (PM2.5). This includes carefully controlled burns, well-managed logging operations, and the preventive thinning and removal of brush that feeds forest fires. This is a wise step, as trees usually leave the forest in only two ways: wood or smoke!

3. Place more emphasis on hiking trails, bike paths, carpooling and public transportation to reduce vehicle pollutant emissions as much as possible, affordable and realistic.

4. Insist that policy decisions be based on in-depth cost-benefit analyzes of the life cycle (i.e. cradle to grave). This will help to make wise decisions about what to do and how to spend our country’s precious money. We must resist the tendency to focus only on dazzling technologies without assessing their initial environmental impacts such as mining and material toxicity or end-of-life disposal issues.

5. Build more dams and reservoirs, especially in areas prone to drought and fires. Find ways to trap seasonal floodwater to alleviate drought and generate hydroelectric power. Hydroelectricity has been around for a long time and is perfectly clean but vastly underutilized. Its gravity-based advantage comes from the fact that precipitation is retained by dams / reservoirs and then released to a lower level to spin a turbine which produces electricity. There are very diverse possibilities here. We should build more dams / reservoirs to capture and use the potential energy of rainwater, rather than just letting the water wash away into the oceans, unused. For example, the last dam built in California with a reservoir capacity greater than one million acre-feet dates back to 1979.

6. Build more firewalls and forest roads. These roads improve accessibility to fire prone areas and give us a greater ability to inspect remote power lines (a frequent source of forest fires).

7. Fight against poverty. Although it may seem counterintuitive, poverty is a major contributor to pollution. When people are struggling to cope, they cannot focus on their impact on the environment. As a result, they tend to ignore more environmentally friendly alternatives in favor of what works for them.

For example, burning manure and wood for heat releases many more pollutants than more modern fuel sources, but the practice persists in less developed parts of the world. If we invest in improving living standards around the world, we can help guide these populations to more sustainable long-term practices, while dramatically improving their daily lives.

8. Continue to fund life cycle research and the development of flexible, reliable and continuous sources of clean energy, such as advanced modular nuclear reactors and the geothermal fracturing process. Advanced reactors offer many advantages, such as perfectly clean energy, a relatively small physical footprint, as well as reduced capital investment, the possibility of being sited in places impossible for large nuclear power plants and provisions for additional power additions. More importantly, they also offer distinct safeguards, security and non-proliferation benefits.

Geothermal energy has been around for a long time, but its availability is uneven and its cost expensive – until now. Hydraulic geothermal fracturing is a rising and perfectly clean energy revolution, and is an unlimited source, as long as the Earth continues to rotate around its axis.

9. Last, but not the least: Keep learning and having productive civil conversations. Teach our children the scientific method, logic and history. These skills are fundamental for gathering accurate information, critical thinking, and understanding truth, and will help inform the next generation of scientists and activists.

Additionally, we need to learn to have productive conversations about how to keep our air and water clean. We cannot afford to be a politicized subject and digging one way or the other prevents us from finding the best solutions. We need to listen to each other and be prepared to change our minds if we learn something new. Without real communication, we don’t brainstorm – we just storm.

The good news is that more people than ever are recognizing the need to conserve Earth’s resources. One of the unintended consequences of COVID-19 has been the increase in the number of people stepping outside and enjoying our world – and seeing firsthand the importance of protecting it.

Another encouraging factor is that today’s youth enjoy spending time outdoors and being active in nature with their friends and family. For example, millennials are bring back the campsite. Meanwhile, Gen Z cares deeply about protect our environment. Our young people will help lead the charge to find more solutions in the future because they are smart and incredibly resourceful. I can certainly understand their passion.

As a young radar meteorologist at the US Navy Weather Research Facility, I flew with the famous Hurricane Hunters in the Eye of Storms. This experience aroused my fascination with the weather and sparked my lifelong commitment to preserving the environment. I am delighted to see how our younger generations will have a positive impact.

The natural beauty of our planet is incredible. I hope everyone will gain a better understanding of how we can work together to preserve this natural beauty for ourselves and future generations. Earth Day is a great time to start this conversation.

*Bill peknyUniversity degrees include graduate studies in physical meteorology and numerical analysis at Florida State University and the University of Utah. He is also a visiting scholar at the Ginzton Laboratory of Applied Physics at Stanford University.

About the book:A Tale of Two Climates: One Real, One Imaginary (Two Climates LLC, 2020, ISBN: 978-1-73493-960-6, $ 34.59) is available from major online booksellers.

