Early data suggests hospitalizations for Covid in South Africa are lower in the Omicron wave, but caveats apply.
While the Omicron variant is pushing coronavirus infections to levels never seen before in South Africa, early data suggests hospital admissions are significantly lower than in previous waves.
But researchers warn that it is still too early to make a definitive statement on Omicron’s relative threat, as the outbreak’s epicenter is in one of the most vaccinated regions of the country. In addition, the majority of the population has antibodies there indicating a cure of a previous infection, which confers its own protection.
Since the emergence of the Omicron variant, South Africa has seen the largest increase in new cases since the start of the pandemic. The number of cases per 100,000 already exceeds that observed in previous waves driven by the Delta and Beta variants. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases has increased by 10%, according to the South African Department of Health.
Fortunately, hospitalizations have not kept pace. In the second week of the wave driven by the Delta variant, from June 17 to 24, an average of 4,485 new coronavirus infections were reported in the country, with a Covid hospitalization rate of 19%.
In the second week of the Omicron wave, between December 9 and December 15, national data shows that the average number of new infections in South Africa was nearly five times as high, at 20,207. Yet less than 2% of these cases resulted in hospitalizations. Not all cases are sequenced, but Omicron is now dominant in the country.
Officials urged caution in interpreting this data. “The mildness of the disease does not necessarily mean that the virus itself is less virulent, but it is probably also due to high vaccination coverage,” Dr Joe Phaahla, Minister of Health, said on Friday during a televised briefing.
South Africa has fully immunized 27 percent of its population, and 5 percent received a first dose, according to the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford. Some 44% of the adult population is fully vaccinated, according to the government.
But the densely populated province of Gauteng, the epicenter of the Omicron outbreak, is also the economic hub of the country, home to the country’s largest city, Johannesburg, and its administrative capital, Pretoria. The province has higher vaccination rates than others, and 70 percent of the population have antibodies, largely indicating past coronavirus infections, according to Dr Waasila Jassat, a researcher at the National Institute of Communicable Diseases.
In previous waves, the proportion of admissions with severe Covid has hovered at 60%, said Dr Jassat, but in that wave the proportion has fallen below 10% nationwide. The number of patients requiring oxygen is also lower.
Five weeks of data from the administrative capital Pretoria and the surrounding municipality show that hospitalizations are lower in all age groups. Among people aged 60 and over, rates of critical illness appear to be 50% lower than in the Delta Wave. This age group is also the most vaccinated in South Africa, both in rural and urban areas.
“For the first time, there are more non-severe than severe patients in the hospital,” said Dr Jassat, who heads hospital admissions monitoring at the institute.
“We need to interpret the less serious data in light of the high seroprevalence and some vaccination coverage,” said Dr Jassat.
As this latest outbreak spreads to other parts of South Africa, that picture could change, she warned.
Hospital admissions are increasing rapidly in KwaZulu-Natal, where the percentage of adults who have received at least one dose of the vaccine is the lowest in the country, at less than 38%. The province saw its daily hospital admissions climb to 971 on December 15 from 79 on December 1. The number of intensive care unit admissions also increased to 22.
Most of these patients are not vaccinated, said Dr Sandile Tshabalala, head of the province’s health department, and 41% of intensive care patients need ventilation.
Early data on the spread of Omicron in South Africa appears to echo research suggesting that vaccination will reduce the risk of serious illness. In the Western Cape, where two-thirds of people over 60 are vaccinated, the gap between new infections and admissions has widened between waves as vaccination rates have increased, the chief said. provincial health department, Dr Keith Cloete.
And in Gauteng province, the test positivity rate appears to be declining, falling to 25% after hovering around 30% last week and giving hope that the wave could peak. This rate, however, is increasing in all other provinces, as new cases increase nationally.
