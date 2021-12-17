Early data suggests hospitalizations for Covid in South Africa are lower in the Omicron wave, but caveats apply.

While the Omicron variant is pushing coronavirus infections to levels never seen before in South Africa, early data suggests hospital admissions are significantly lower than in previous waves.

But researchers warn that it is still too early to make a definitive statement on Omicron’s relative threat, as the outbreak’s epicenter is in one of the most vaccinated regions of the country. In addition, the majority of the population has antibodies there indicating a cure of a previous infection, which confers its own protection.

Since the emergence of the Omicron variant, South Africa has seen the largest increase in new cases since the start of the pandemic. The number of cases per 100,000 already exceeds that observed in previous waves driven by the Delta and Beta variants. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases has increased by 10%, according to the South African Department of Health.