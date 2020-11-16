Dutch prosecutors: Saudi embassy shooting had terrorist motive

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) – Dutch prosecutors said on Monday that last week’s shooting targeting the Saudi Arabian embassy building in The Hague was carried out with “terrorist” motives.

A 40-year-old suspect arrested the day the embassy was sprayed with gunfire appeared before an investigating judge on Monday. He was detained for an additional 14 days as investigations continue.

No one was hurt early in the morning shooting last Thursday which left the white facade and several windows of the embassy riddled with bullets.

Prosecutors said in a statement that the man, whose identity has not been disclosed, is suspected of “terrorist-motivated” crimes, including attempted murder or manslaughter of a guard. embassy and “violence towards the construction of an internationally protected person”.

The terrorist motive “is evident from the fact that the suspect appears to want to impose his will on the embassy,” prosecutors said in a statement, adding that the suspect had already been fined for damaging the building.

The embassy last week condemned the attack and urged its citizens in the Netherlands to exercise caution.

The Dutch Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it was taking the shooting “extremely seriously” and was in close contact with Saudi authorities.