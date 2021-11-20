Dutch police fire warning shots as COVID protests rock Rotterdam

Dozens of arrests and seven injured after protests against the partial lockdown turned violent.

Dutch police fired warning shots, injuring several people, after protests in Rotterdam over a partial COVID-19 lockdown turned violent, with some protesters setting a police car on fire and throwing stones.

Chaos erupted after a protest in the port city against recently introduced coronavirus restrictions and government plans to restrict unvaccinated people access to some sites.

Dozens of people were arrested and a total of seven people were injured, including police officers, in a nighttime rampage in one of Rotterdam’s main shopping streets.

The Netherlands came back in the first partial locking of the winter season a week ago. The restrictions, which affect restaurants, shops and sports, are expected to remain in place for at least three weeks.

Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb called the scene an “orgy of violence”.

“The police finally felt the need to draw a police weapon to defend themselves,” he told reporters.

Police said in a statement that the protest that started on Coolsingel Street “resulted in riots. Fires were started in several places. Fireworks were set off and the police fired several warning shots.

“There are gunshot wounds,” they added. They did not give a number, but Dutch public broadcaster NOS said two people were injured.

Dutch media said several hundred protesters shouted slogans such as ‘freedom’, then threw stones at police and firefighters and set several electric scooters on fire. The police used water cannons in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

The situation had largely calmed down by Friday evening, but there was a heavy police presence.

Protesters take part in protest against partial coronavirus lockdown and government plan to curb movement of people who choose not to be vaccinated against COVID-19 [Killian Lindenburg/AFP]

Photos in Dutch media showed at least one police car on fire and another with a bicycle smashed through the windshield.

Local political party Leefbaar Rotterdam condemned the violence in a tweet.

“The center of our beautiful city has turned into a war zone tonight,” he said. “Rotterdam is a city where you can disagree with the things that are happening, but violence is never, never the solution. “

Dutch police said units from across the country had been brought in to “restore order” to the city.

Rotterdam authorities issued an emergency order banning people from gathering in the area “to maintain public order”, while its main station was closed.

Demonstrations are scheduled for Saturday in Amsterdam and the southern city of Breda. Local media say thousands of people are expected.

Netherlands tries to control new wave of coronavirus, with more than 21,000 new cases reported on Friday

The government is now considering excluding the unvaccinated from bars and restaurants, allowing access only to those who have been fully vaccinated or who have recovered from the disease.

Similar measures have already been taken in neighboring Germany. Austria has entered full lockdown and plans to manufacture vaccines obligatory.