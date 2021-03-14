World
Dutch police end anti-government protest on eve of election – Times of India
THE HAGUE: Dutch police used water cannons and horses to eliminate anti-government protesters in the The Hague Sunday, the eve of three days of the vote begins in national elections.
Hundreds of protesters gathered in a park in the center of town against the prime minister Mark Rutte, with some also criticizing the coronavirus restrictions his government has put in place.
Police arrested several people, Dutch media reported. Riot officers with a dog pinned a man to the ground before arresting him, an AFP photographer saw.
“Today is mainly because we have elections next week and we no longer want the same government,” Elsvis Vanheenst, 32, unemployed, told AFP.
“Because they lie about everything and they only work for themselves, not for people. That’s why I’m here today.”
Riot police armed with shields, batons and dogs entered after some of the protesters refused to leave when the protest was scheduled to end, arresting a number of them.
Mounted police then charged the protesters, few of whom were wearing masks.
Police eventually fired water cannons, but many protesters took shelter under yellow umbrellas from the spray. Yellow umbrellas have been a feature of several protests against the lockdown.
Police in The Hague also later confirmed that a “warning shot” had been fired and said the case was under investigation.
The Netherlands go to the polls on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in elections seen as a verdict on Rutte’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Voting has been spaced out over three days to ensure social distancing and give people vulnerable to Covid a chance to vote early.
Rutte and his liberal VVD party are on track to win a fourth term as the head of a coalition government, according to polls.
He has been in power for more than a decade and is one of the oldest leaders in Europe.
However, anger over the imposition of the country’s first curfew since The Second World War in January, the worst riots the Netherlands has seen in decades.
The Netherlands has seen a series of anti-lockout protests and populist parties have called for a relaxation of the rules, the strictest since the start of the pandemic.
Bars and restaurants remain closed, non-essential shops are closed except by appointment, and the 9 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. curfew is in effect until at least March 31.
Protesters at the protest in The Hague carried placards with slogans such as “Born to be free” and “Emergency law is dictatorship”.
“I am here for democracy,” said protester Michel Koot, a 68-year-old retiree.
“There may be a virus, but shutting down society as a whole is not proportional,” he added.
“I see that a lot of our rights are easily taken away and the majority of people don’t even notice it, but a lot is happening. So I’m worried about my grandchildren.”
Hundreds of protesters gathered in a park in the center of town against the prime minister Mark Rutte, with some also criticizing the coronavirus restrictions his government has put in place.
Police arrested several people, Dutch media reported. Riot officers with a dog pinned a man to the ground before arresting him, an AFP photographer saw.
“Today is mainly because we have elections next week and we no longer want the same government,” Elsvis Vanheenst, 32, unemployed, told AFP.
“Because they lie about everything and they only work for themselves, not for people. That’s why I’m here today.”
Riot police armed with shields, batons and dogs entered after some of the protesters refused to leave when the protest was scheduled to end, arresting a number of them.
Mounted police then charged the protesters, few of whom were wearing masks.
Police eventually fired water cannons, but many protesters took shelter under yellow umbrellas from the spray. Yellow umbrellas have been a feature of several protests against the lockdown.
Police in The Hague also later confirmed that a “warning shot” had been fired and said the case was under investigation.
The Netherlands go to the polls on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in elections seen as a verdict on Rutte’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Voting has been spaced out over three days to ensure social distancing and give people vulnerable to Covid a chance to vote early.
Rutte and his liberal VVD party are on track to win a fourth term as the head of a coalition government, according to polls.
He has been in power for more than a decade and is one of the oldest leaders in Europe.
However, anger over the imposition of the country’s first curfew since The Second World War in January, the worst riots the Netherlands has seen in decades.
The Netherlands has seen a series of anti-lockout protests and populist parties have called for a relaxation of the rules, the strictest since the start of the pandemic.
Bars and restaurants remain closed, non-essential shops are closed except by appointment, and the 9 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. curfew is in effect until at least March 31.
Protesters at the protest in The Hague carried placards with slogans such as “Born to be free” and “Emergency law is dictatorship”.
“I am here for democracy,” said protester Michel Koot, a 68-year-old retiree.
“There may be a virus, but shutting down society as a whole is not proportional,” he added.
“I see that a lot of our rights are easily taken away and the majority of people don’t even notice it, but a lot is happening. So I’m worried about my grandchildren.”
Source link