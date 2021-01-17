Dutch police clash with protesters denouncing lockdown measures
Thousands of people, some throwing fireworks and stones, joined an unauthorized protest against the Dutch government’s coronavirus restrictions in Amsterdam on Sunday, and riot police used water cannons, batons, attack dogs and horses to disperse the crowd.
Around 100 were arrested, according to local media.
The protest came two days later resignation by Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his cabinet on how the Dutch tax authorities have treated innocent people involved in a scandal over child benefits.
Protesters gathered in a central square lined with monuments, including the Van Gogh Museum and the US Consulate, and waved signs saying “dictatorship”, “freedom” and “we are the Netherlands”.
Videos have shown that no one wears a mask – although this is not mandatory in the Netherlands outdoors – and that no one maintains social distancing, one of the main health measures recommended by the Dutch authorities.
Like most countries in Europe, the Netherlands are stranded, in their case at least until February 9. Infections are high but drop slightly, with around 34 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants.
Those protesting the restrictions on the pandemic are a relatively small but noisy coterie of groups and individuals, and they have targeted Mr. Rutte and his policies as well as established media organizations. Much like the Trump loyalists who stormed the United States Capitol, they believe the system must be rooted out.
“These people live in their own truth, with their own news and their own reality,” said Hans Nijenhuis, editor-in-chief of The Algemeen dagblad, the most widely circulated newspaper in the Netherlands. “As we have seen in the United States, we cannot just ignore their discontent.”
A Sunday protest request by Michel Reijinga, who gathered supporters on Facebook, was rejected by authorities, who cited a ban on all gatherings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Despite this, thousands of people gathered in Museumplein, inciting the mayor of Amsterdam, the Dutch police and prosecution to send riot police.
There have been several protests in the Netherlands during the pandemic against lockdowns and other pandemic measures, but there have also been others in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
On Sunday, some protesters spoke with frustration about the restrictions.
“We want to party and go to clubs, we are so tired of all these measures”, we could hear a young woman on the livestream from a new Dutch broadcaster, Ongehoord Nederland.
The channel, which describes itself as offering “patriotic angles to the news”, recently hit the threshold for access to subsidized Dutch public television by registering 60,000 people as paying members.
“The mainstream media say these people are stupid and crazy, but a protest like this is a sign of wider discontent,” said Arnold Karskens, general manager of the channel.
Mr Karskens, who also opposed the bans Black pete, a controversial traditional Dutch blackface figure, said: “The truth is that people are tired of the coronavirus measures. They feel that there is no end in sight.