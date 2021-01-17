Dutch police clash with protesters denouncing lockdown measures

Thousands of people, some throwing fireworks and stones, joined an unauthorized protest against the Dutch government’s coronavirus restrictions in Amsterdam on Sunday, and riot police used water cannons, batons, attack dogs and horses to disperse the crowd.

Around 100 were arrested, according to local media.

The protest came two days later resignation by Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his cabinet on how the Dutch tax authorities have treated innocent people involved in a scandal over child benefits.

Protesters gathered in a central square lined with monuments, including the Van Gogh Museum and the US Consulate, and waved signs saying “dictatorship”, “freedom” and “we are the Netherlands”.

Videos have shown that no one wears a mask – although this is not mandatory in the Netherlands outdoors – and that no one maintains social distancing, one of the main health measures recommended by the Dutch authorities.