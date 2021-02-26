World
Dutch parliament: China’s treatment of Uyghurs is genocide – Times of India
AMSTERDAM: The Dutch parliament on Thursday adopted a non-binding motion saying how to deal with the Uyghur Muslim minority in China is tantamount to genocide, the first such act of a European country.
UN activists and rights experts say at least a million Muslims are held in camps in the remote western region of Xinjiang. Activists and some Western politicians accuse China of using torture, forced labor and sterilization.
China denies any human rights violations in Xinjiang and says its camps provide vocational training and are necessary to counter extremism.
“A genocide on the Uyghur the minority occurs in China, ”the Dutch motion said, stopping to say directly that the Chinese government was responsible.
The Chinese Embassy in The Hague said on Thursday that any suggestion of genocide in Xinjiang was an “outright lie” and that the Dutch parliament had “deliberately smeared China and blatantly interfering in the internal affairs of the China”.
Canada adopted a resolution calling China’s treatment of Uyghur genocide earlier this week.
The Dutch motion said Chinese government actions such as “measures to prevent births” and “establishment of punishment camps” fell under United Nations resolution 260, commonly known as the genocide convention. .
Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s conservative VVD party voted against the resolution.
“GREAT CONCERN”
Foreign Minister Stef Blok said the government was unwilling to use the term genocide because the situation was not declared as such by the United Nations or an international tribunal.
“The situation of the Uyghurs is a source of great concern,” Blok told reporters after the motion was passed, adding that the Netherlands hoped to work with other nations on the issue.
The mover of the motion, lawmaker Sjoerd Sjoerdsma of the center-left D-66 party, separately proposed to lobby the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Olympics away from Beijing.
“Acknowledging the atrocities committed against the Uyghurs in China for what they are, namely genocide, prevents the world from looking the other way and forces us to act,” he told Reuters in an email response to Questions.
In a statement on its website, the Chinese Embassy in The Hague said the Uyghur population in Xinjiang has grown in recent years, enjoying a higher standard of living and a longer life expectancy.
“How can you call it genocide?” It said. “The issues related to Xingjiang are never about human rights, ethnicity or religion, but the fight against violent terrorism and succession.”
The Chinese ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva on Wednesday accused the Western powers of using the Uyghur issue to meddle in his country’s internal affairs.
