Dutch court awards Crimean gold objects to Ukraine

Kiev hails the “long-awaited victory” in the dispute over the treasury and undertakes to return the Crimea annexed by Russia following the decision.

A Dutch appeals court has ruled that a collection of ancient Crimean gold objects, claimed by Ukraine and museums in the territory annexed to Russia, should be returned to the Ukrainian state.

The pieces, including a solid gold Scythian helmet and gilded neck ornament each weighing over 1 kg (35 oz), were on display in the Netherlands when Russia annexed the peninsula to Ukraine in 2014.

Reading a summary of Tuesday’s ruling, Presiding Judge Pauline Hofmeijer-Rutten said Ukraine’s national cultural interests trump those of Crimean museums.

“The Allard Pierson Museum is no longer obliged to return the pieces to Crimean museums,” she said. “The rights of the Ukrainian state, based on the Law on Museums… prevail. “

Kiev welcomed the decision, which can be appealed to the Dutch Supreme Court. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was a “just decision” and hailed the “long-awaited victory” in the return of the treasure.

“We always get back what is ours. After ‘Scythian gold’ we’ll go back to Crimea, ”Zelenskyy tweeted.

There was no immediate reaction from Moscow.

Rob Meijer, the lawyer who appealed on behalf of the museums, said he was disappointed with the decision but it was up to his clients to decide whether to file a new appeal.

“These treasures… have been excavated in Crimea, they have been maintained, restored, still on display in Crimea,” he said.

Russia’s annexation of Crimea resulted in Western sanctions. Western countries and most of the rest of the world recognize the Black Sea Peninsula as Ukrainian, and Kiev wants the territory back.

Maarten Sanders, the lawyer representing Ukraine in the treasure dispute, said it would be difficult for Russia to attempt to claim ownership of the objects in a Dutch court because the United Nations and the European Union do not have not recognized its sovereignty over Crimea.

In 2016, a lower court ordered the Allard Pierson Museum to return the archaeological treasures, which also include gems, helmets and scabbards, to the Ukrainian government rather than the four museums that loaned them.

Russia appealed the ruling, and the appeals court subsequently partially overturned the lower court’s decision in 2019.

He found that he erroneously ruled that only governments can claim objects as cultural heritage, and said he needed “more information” from both sides to make a final decision on the issue. case.

The University of Amsterdam, owner of the Allard Pierson Museum, said the museum will continue to store the items until all appeals are resolved.