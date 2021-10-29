Dutch, Canadian leaders hope for climate progress at G-20

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) – Canada, Netherlands look to weekend Group of 20 summit in Rome to make significant progress towards reaching acceptable deal at Nations meeting United Nations Climate Conference which will begin immediately thereafter.

After a bilateral meeting on Friday with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte in The Hague, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the schedule for the G-20 summit in Rome could help the climate talks known as COP26 which start on Sunday. in Glasgow.

“The fact that the G-20 is just before COP26 allows some of the major countries in the world responsible for important emissions to meet and work before, hopefully, which will be a very successful COP,” Trudeau said. .

At present, the plans of countries around the world submitted before COP26 would still be far from the main goal set in Paris six years ago: to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times. The world has already warmed by 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit) since that time.

Rutte estimated that the plans combined well ahead of the climate summit which will take place from Oct.31 to Nov.31. 12 in Glasgow would still mean an increase of 2.7 C.

“So there is still a gap. And there is still a lot to do, ”he said.

Despite the daunting challenge, Rutte said he had two reasons for optimism: “One is that there is no way not to do it because we collectively have such a big problem and all the the world understands it, ”he said.

“Second, because it’s such a great opportunity – the huge opportunity that we see in this country to create so many new jobs and new economic prosperity at the same time. Building a clean country, ”said Rutte.