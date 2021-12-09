World
duggar: reality TV personality Josh Duggar convicted of child sexual abuse images – Times of India
Former reality TV personality Josh duggar was convicted Thursday by a jury in Arkansas on federal charges relating to uploading and viewing photos and videos depicting child sexual abuse, in the United States Department of Justice noted.
Duggar, known for the CCM The reality show “19 Kids and Counting” which focused on his parents and their 19 children, was found guilty of two criminal charges. Duggar, 33, attempted to hide his actions by using a password-protected partition on a desktop hard drive that he kept in his used car sales yard, prosecutors said.
The show was suspended in 2015 after the announcement of the Dew assaulted five girls, including four of her sisters. He issued a statement at the time admitting his actions and resigned from his post with a conservative rights group, but did not face criminal charges relating to the case.
“Today’s verdict sends the message that we will hunt down and prosecute people who download and view child pornography, no matter how hard they try to cover up their conduct,” he added. Kenneth Poli, deputy attorney general in the criminal division of the justice ministry, said in a statement.
Justin Gelfand, an attorney for Duggar, said: “We appreciate the jury’s lengthy deliberation, we respect the jury’s verdict and we intend to appeal.”
A sentencing date for Duggar has yet to be set. He could face between five and 20 years in prison for having received child pornography material, and up to 20 years for possession of material.
The police first detected his activities during a secret investigation into online file-sharing activities, then searched the premises of his used car sales fleet in November 2019. He has was charged in April.
The show “19 Kids and Counting” looked at the religious values and beliefs of his parents, including their opposition to birth control, their preference for home schooling and their strict rules. dating, which involved chaperoning their daughters through courtship and forbidding them to kiss until marriage.
Duggar, known for the CCM The reality show “19 Kids and Counting” which focused on his parents and their 19 children, was found guilty of two criminal charges. Duggar, 33, attempted to hide his actions by using a password-protected partition on a desktop hard drive that he kept in his used car sales yard, prosecutors said.
The show was suspended in 2015 after the announcement of the Dew assaulted five girls, including four of her sisters. He issued a statement at the time admitting his actions and resigned from his post with a conservative rights group, but did not face criminal charges relating to the case.
“Today’s verdict sends the message that we will hunt down and prosecute people who download and view child pornography, no matter how hard they try to cover up their conduct,” he added. Kenneth Poli, deputy attorney general in the criminal division of the justice ministry, said in a statement.
Justin Gelfand, an attorney for Duggar, said: “We appreciate the jury’s lengthy deliberation, we respect the jury’s verdict and we intend to appeal.”
A sentencing date for Duggar has yet to be set. He could face between five and 20 years in prison for having received child pornography material, and up to 20 years for possession of material.
The police first detected his activities during a secret investigation into online file-sharing activities, then searched the premises of his used car sales fleet in November 2019. He has was charged in April.
The show “19 Kids and Counting” looked at the religious values and beliefs of his parents, including their opposition to birth control, their preference for home schooling and their strict rules. dating, which involved chaperoning their daughters through courtship and forbidding them to kiss until marriage.