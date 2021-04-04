Dubai police arrest group for ‘obscene’ video of naked women

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Dubai police have arrested a group of people accused of public debauchery, authorities said, in a widely shared video showing naked women posing on a city balcony.

Violations of public decency law in the United Arab Emirates, including for nudity and other “obscene behavior”, carry sentences of up to six months in prison and a fine of 5,000 dirhams ($ 1,360). Sharing pornographic material is also punishable by jail time and heavy fines under the laws of the country, which are based on Islamic law, or Sharia law.

Late Saturday, videos and photographs of more than a dozen naked women, lined up on a balcony as they were filmed in Dubai’s upscale Marina district in broad daylight, were posted on social media. It came as a shock to the federation of seven Arab sheikhs, where tamer behavior, such as kissing in public or drinking alcohol without a license, has led people to jail. State newspaper The National reported that it was a “publicity stunt”, without giving further details.

Dubai police say those arrested for the “indecent” video have been brought to the prosecution.

“Such unacceptable behavior,” the police statement said, “does not reflect the values ​​and ethics of Emirati society.”

The UAE, while liberal in many ways compared to its Middle Eastern neighbors, has strict laws governing expression. People have been jailed for their comments and videos online. The majority of the country’s public telecommunications companies block access to major pornographic websites.