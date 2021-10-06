Dubai leader ordered ex-wife, lawyer’s phones hacked: UK court

The ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ordered the hacking of the phones of his ex-wife and his lawyers as part of a “sustained campaign of intimidation and threat” during the battle for the custody of their children, said the High Court of England.

Al Maktoum used the sophisticated Pegasus software, developed by the Israeli company NSO for the States to counter national security risks, to hack the phones of Princess Haya bint Al Hussein, half-sister of King Abdullah II of Jordan, and some of her relatives, according to the decision.

Those who worked for him also tried to buy a mansion next to the Haya Estate near the UK capital, a bullying action the court ruled that left her feeling hunted, in danger and as if she “could not breathe”.

The Dubai leader rejected the British court’s findings on Wednesday, saying the decision was unfair and based on an incomplete picture.

“I have always denied the allegations made against me and I continue to do so. These questions relate to alleged state security operations, ”Al Maktoum said in a statement.

“Neither the Emirate of Dubai nor the United Arab Emirates are parties to these proceedings and they did not participate in the hearing. The conclusions are therefore inevitably based on an incomplete picture. “

“Total breach of trust”

The latest ruling comes 19 months after the court found that Al Maktoum abducted two of his daughters, abused them and detained them against their will.

“The results represent a complete breach of trust, and even an abuse of power to a large extent,” Judge Andrew McFarlane, chairman of the Family Division in England and Wales, said in his ruling.

Al Maktoum’s lawyers argued that other countries in the Middle East could have been to blame.

“The father is not aware of any such activity,” David Pannick, his lawyer, told the court. “He has not authorized or requested, encouraged or suggested in any way that any other person use NSO or any software in this manner.”

Princess Haya bint Al Hussein and her lawyer Baroness Fiona Shackleton arrive at the High Court in London in February 2020 [File: Henry Nicholls/Reuters]

Al Maktoum, 72, and Haya, 47, have been embroiled in a long, bitter and costly custody battle since she fled to the UK with their two children, Jalila, 13, and Zayed, 9 years old. She said she feared for her safety amid suspects she had an affair with one of her British bodyguards.

Among those targeted by the hack was Haya’s lawyer Fiona Shackleton, a member of the UK House of Lords who represented the British heir to the throne, Prince Charles during his divorce from his late first wife, the Princess Diana.

The activity came to light in August last year after Shackleton was urgently informed by Cherie Blair, wife of former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, that she and Haya had been hacked, said the tribunal.

Blair is also a prominent lawyer who has worked as an outside advisor for NSO.

At the same time, a cybersecurity expert at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab, who studies digital surveillance, also alerted Haya’s lawyers after tracking the hack, the court said.

Once the hack was discovered, NSO canceled its contract with the United Arab Emirates, Haya’s lawyers said. The Israeli company said it could not immediately comment on the case, but said it would take action if it received evidence of Pegasus misuse.

Shackleton and Blair declined to comment.