Dubai eases travel restrictions from some countries, including India – Times of India

Emirates planes at Dubai airport (Reuters)

DUBAI: Authorities in Dubai have relaxed travel restrictions for its residents of some countries, including India, if they have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the United Arab Emirates, according to a news article .

The Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, headed by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced updates to Dubai travel protocols for inbound passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India, as of June 23, Gulf News reported.

For travel from India, only passengers with a valid residence visa who have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine are allowed to travel to Dubai. There are four vaccines approved by the UAE government – Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V and Oxford-AstraZeneca, the report adds.

In addition, passengers from India must undergo a rapid PCR test four hours before departure for Dubai. They must also undergo another PCR test upon arrival in Dubai. Additionally, after arrival, passengers from India must undergo institutional quarantine until they receive their PCR test result, which is expected within 24 hours, the report adds.

However, from South Africa and Nigeria, non-resident passengers are also allowed to travel subject to vaccination and PCR testing conditions.

A negative test certificate from a PCR test performed 48 hours before departure is required, according to the report.

Nationals of the United Arab Emirates are exempt from this requirement. Only QR code negative PCR test certificates are accepted, he said.

At the end of April, the United Arab Emirates closed its borders to travelers from India due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country during the second wave of the pandemic.